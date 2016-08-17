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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

James Turk

What Did J.P. Morgan Mean?

What Did J.P. Morgan Mean? The following exchange occurred on December 18, 1912 when J.P. Morgan – the most influential American financier and banker of his time – was called to testify before Congress. Mr Untermyer: I…

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Roy Sebag

Gold’s Natural Monetary Properties

Gold’s Natural Monetary Properties Everything we can touch, feel, breathe or burn is an element or compound. Everything built, manufactured, or invented relies on an inexorable causal relationship commencing with the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why Say’s law is always true

One of my regular readers has raised the important subject of Say’s law, the denial of which both Keynesian and modern monetarists are emphatic. They need this fundamental axiom to be untrue to justify state stimulation…

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Alasdair Macleod

Saving the system

Monetary policy, we are told, is all about staving off recession and stimulating economic growth. However, not only is monetary debasement in any form counterproductive and destroys the personal wealth of the masses,…

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