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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The impoverishment of the masses

Feudal and mercantilist economic systems were characterised by the lower orders of ordinary people being enslaved by, or subjected to, the commands of an elite. Beyond basic subsistence, serfs and slaves were not…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: End of month sell-off

Taking advantage of low volumes and volatility, the bullion banks have been able to close more of their shorts in gold and silver. By early European trading this morning (Friday) gold fell by a net $8 to $1312 over the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Fed’s interest rate conundrum

Two weeks ago I pointed out that the Fed is seemingly unaware of early signs of price inflation. You can read the article here . The Fed is clearly ignoring the coincidental rise in USD LIBOR and the growth in bank…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: $1.4bn gold take-down

Precious metal prices traded lower this week in lacklustre trading, until Wednesday, when someone sold 10,000 gold contracts on Comex. Before that event, the silver price had been hit hard, though Open Interest remained…

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Alasdair Macleod

How GDP conceals inflation

There are so many things wrong with GDP, that even mainstream economists are becoming vaguely aware of its shortcomings. A good friend drew my attention to a Bloomberg article on this subject, which at least shows a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Rothschild buys gold

Gold and silver continued their consolidation phase this week, but the undertone remained firm. Technically, it is fair to assume that both metals are no longer overbought, though aside from Comex releases, this is…

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Alasdair Macleod

On being an FOMC member

It’s easy to criticise the Fed for its failures, because its successes have been only one in number: kicking the can down the road. But we should spare a thought for the difficulties policy-makers now face. So what…

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