Feudal and mercantilist economic systems were characterised by the lower orders of ordinary people being enslaved by, or subjected to, the commands of an elite. Beyond basic subsistence, serfs and slaves were not…
Taking advantage of low volumes and volatility, the bullion banks have been able to close more of their shorts in gold and silver. By early European trading this morning (Friday) gold fell by a net $8 to $1312 over the…
This week, clients have been net buying gold and silver, taking advantage of the lower prices due to the FOMC announcement last Friday. Week on week, we have continued to see a high volume of orders including higher…
Two weeks ago I pointed out that the Fed is seemingly unaware of early signs of price inflation. You can read the article here . The Fed is clearly ignoring the coincidental rise in USD LIBOR and the growth in bank…
This week, clients have been net buying gold and silver. Week on week, the volume of orders seen have been higher than last week; this will most likely be due to the lower pricing of precious metals ahead of the FOMC…
Precious metal prices traded lower this week in lacklustre trading, until Wednesday, when someone sold 10,000 gold contracts on Comex. Before that event, the silver price had been hit hard, though Open Interest remained…
There are so many things wrong with GDP, that even mainstream economists are becoming vaguely aware of its shortcomings. A good friend drew my attention to a Bloomberg article on this subject, which at least shows a…
This week, clients have been net buying gold whilst net selling silver. Week on week, the volume of orders seen have been lower than last week; however, this could be due to the gold and silver price being stuck in a…
Gold and silver continued their consolidation phase this week, but the undertone remained firm. Technically, it is fair to assume that both metals are no longer overbought, though aside from Comex releases, this is…
It’s easy to criticise the Fed for its failures, because its successes have been only one in number: kicking the can down the road. But we should spare a thought for the difficulties policy-makers now face. So what…