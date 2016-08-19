Dealing Report: Gold Remains in Range as US Dollar Weakens

Aug 19, 2016 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

This week, clients have been net buying gold whilst net selling silver.

Week on week, the volume of orders seen have been lower than last week; however, this could be due to the gold and silver price being stuck in a range. Alternatively, it could have been due to speculation of the US Federal Reserve minutes release, with the market waiting to see whether the prices would be prompted to move.

Goldmoney Wealth’s clients have favoured the Singapore, Canadian, and London vaults this week with less preference being shown for the Swiss vaults.

Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at Goldmoney Wealth said that on Friday we saw the gold price jump 1.3% due to flat US retail sales figures released from the US, which also caused a further retreat in the US dollar.

Earlier in the week, we saw the dollar push lower against the major currencies as mixed US economic reports contributed to the move. The markets were awaiting the release of the July minutes from the FOMC on Wednesday and the prices remained with range alongside the release of the US consumer prices which were unchanged while US housing starts unexpectedly climbed.

Gold then rose for the fourth session in a row on Thursday, which was supported by a weaker dollar after the minutes from the US Federal Reserve were released. The minutes showed that several members were cautious on hiking rates and therefore added support to the idea that US interest rates are poised to stay low for a longer period of time.

18/08/16 16:00. Gold dropped 0.02% to $1,351.10, Silver decreased 2% to $19.77, Platinum declined 2.6% to $1,157.30 and Palladium gained 2.1% to $714.47 Gold/Silver ratio: 68

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Emily Cornelius, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 362 5957 or email: [email protected]



Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online