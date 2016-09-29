It hadn’t happened before, at least not since US presidents started visiting foreign countries after the Second World War. In early September, when President Obama landed at Hangzhoi for the G-20 summit in early…
This week, both the Bank of Japan and the Fed announced their interest rate policies. The BoJ came up with an underpinning of 10-year JGBs at zero yield, and the Fed came up with, well - nothing. Except, the FOMC…
This week, clients have been net buying gold, silver, and platinum, speculating the market by taking advantage of the lower prices during the Fed Meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Goldmoney Wealth’s clients have…
Arguments about sound and unsound money often degenerate into a them-and-us dispute, with the supporters of unsound money casting sound money proponents as impractical out-of-date libertarian weirdos. Supporting one…
Inverted Asymmetry - Gold Price Outlook Introduction Using our proprietary real rate, energy proof of value- model as a guide, we find that, despite an already impressive year to date performance: 1) the USD gold price…
Not yet having achieved a sense of direction, precious metals continued their consolidation, drifting lower into support levels. After a mid-week rally, gold traded at $1314, down $13 on the week, and silver at $19.98,…
This week, clients have been net buying gold and silver, taking advantage of the lower prices as the market eagerly awaited the results from the Bank of England this afternoon, together with US data, which would then…
We are accustomed to looking at Europe’s woes in a purely financial context. This is a mistake, because it misses the real reasons why the EU will fail and not survive the next financial crisis. We normally survive…
The end of August saw an options expiry plus a month-end, both factors leading to lower prices. But despite the Labor Day holiday on Monday, which kept trade quiet this week, precious metal prices rose strongly, before…
This week, clients have been net buying gold and silver, taking advantage of the lower prices due to the FOMC announcement last Friday. Week on week, we have continued to see a high volume of orders including higher…