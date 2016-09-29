Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

America is on a slippery slope

It hadn’t happened before, at least not since US presidents started visiting foreign countries after the Second World War. In early September, when President Obama landed at Hangzhoi for the G-20 summit in early…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The root cause of monetary confusion

Arguments about sound and unsound money often degenerate into a them-and-us dispute, with the supporters of unsound money casting sound money proponents as impractical out-of-date libertarian weirdos. Supporting one…

Read the article

Goldmoney Staff

Inverted Asymmetry - Gold Price Outlook

Inverted Asymmetry - Gold Price Outlook Introduction Using our proprietary real rate, energy proof of value- model as a guide, we find that, despite an already impressive year to date performance: 1) the USD gold price…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Why the EU is doomed

We are accustomed to looking at Europe’s woes in a purely financial context. This is a mistake, because it misses the real reasons why the EU will fail and not survive the next financial crisis. We normally survive…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Good start to September

The end of August saw an options expiry plus a month-end, both factors leading to lower prices. But despite the Labor Day holiday on Monday, which kept trade quiet this week, precious metal prices rose strongly, before…

Read the article