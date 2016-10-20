It is time to revisit the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), which totals US dollar money deposited in the banking system, the commercial banks’ money on deposit at the Fed and physical cash. Besides alerting us to how the…
Gold and silver had their big fall the previous week, so this week was one of consolidation with prices moving sideways. Gold closed last Friday at $1258, and in early European trade today was more or less unchanged at…
This week, clients have been net buying gold, silver and platinum whilst selling palladium. We have continued to receive a higher number of orders from clients as they continue to speculate the market and take the…
Make no mistake, sterling’s collapse is a very serious development, and has serious consequences for sterling interest rates. While it is becoming apparent that interest rates are going to have to rise possibly for all…
Precious metals suffered a torrid week, with silver particularly hard hit. Gold fell from last Friday’s close of $1312 to $1250 at the lowest point yesterday, a fall of 4.7%, and silver fell from $19.16 to $17.11, down…
This week, clients have been net buying gold, silver and palladium whilst selling platinum. We have seen more buying activity since Tuesday as many clients have been bargain hunting after the large drop in price. As the…
The annual Conservative Party conference commenced last Sunday, and the media focus was mostly about the Government’s stance on Brexit. This is hardly surprising, because Mrs May is being secretive, avoiding stoking a…
FED talk Introduction Today’s sell off in gold has led to concerns that the >20% year-to-date rally in gold prices could begin to reverse. In our view this is primarily the reaction to renewed expectations that the FED…
Gold and silver drifted lower over the week, in falls which are commonly accepted to reflect prices being massaged ahead of option expiry on Comex. Gold lost $16 to $1325, and silver, 58 cents to $19.11 in early…
This week, clients have been net selling gold and silver but buying platinum. Goldmoney Wealth’s clients have favoured the Hong Kong and Singapore vaults followed by the Canadian vault this week, with less preference…