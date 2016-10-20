Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Fiat money and gold

It is time to revisit the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), which totals US dollar money deposited in the banking system, the commercial banks’ money on deposit at the Fed and physical cash. Besides alerting us to how the…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Markets steady

Gold and silver had their big fall the previous week, so this week was one of consolidation with prices moving sideways. Gold closed last Friday at $1258, and in early European trade today was more or less unchanged at…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

How not to manage a currency

Make no mistake, sterling’s collapse is a very serious development, and has serious consequences for sterling interest rates. While it is becoming apparent that interest rates are going to have to rise possibly for all…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Massive falls in PMs

Precious metals suffered a torrid week, with silver particularly hard hit. Gold fell from last Friday’s close of $1312 to $1250 at the lowest point yesterday, a fall of 4.7%, and silver fell from $19.16 to $17.11, down…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Trade deals – a global issue

The annual Conservative Party conference commenced last Sunday, and the media focus was mostly about the Government’s stance on Brexit. This is hardly surprising, because Mrs May is being secretive, avoiding stoking a…

Read the article

Stefan Wieler

FED talk

FED talk Introduction Today’s sell off in gold has led to concerns that the >20% year-to-date rally in gold prices could begin to reverse. In our view this is primarily the reaction to renewed expectations that the FED…

Read the article