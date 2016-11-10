Macroeconomic realities trump Trump fear Introduction The outcome of the 2016 US presidential election has sent shockwaves through global financial markets. Gold largely reversed its 4% overnight rally and is now back…
President-elect Trump stated in his victory speech that he intends to make America great again by infrastructure spending. Unfortunately, he is unlikely to have the room for manoeuvre to achieve this ambition as well as…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying across all precious metals with silver being the favourite this week. There was an improvement in precious metal prices on Wednesday as they extended gains ahead of the FOMC…
It has been a better week for gold and silver, with gold rising from $1284 to $1302 by Friday mid-morning London time, and silver from $17.76 to $18.34. Gold in particularly found its support at the 200-day moving…
Observing America’s presidential election from afar has been a curious experience for foreigners. The next President will be the de facto ruler of the advanced nations, unelected by them, but subject to his or her…
Precious metals continued to consolidate at the lower levels, moving broadly sideways. Gold was unchanged on the week by last night’s close in New York, at $1269, and silver up 9c at $17.63. The uncertainty facing…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals aside from platinum, which appears to be the favourite this week. The improvement in precious metal prices has increased selling, possibly to retain…
There is little doubt that the rapid expansion of both dollar-denominated debt and monetary quantities since the financial crisis will lead us into a currency crisis. We just don’t know when, and the dollar is not…
After the sell-off of recent weeks, gold and silver found support at $1250 and $17.40 respectively. In early European trade this morning, gold traded at $1263, up $7 since last Friday’s close, and silver at $17.47,…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals this week; however, gold has remained the favourite and we continue to receive a high number of orders from clients as they speculate the market in light…