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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Credit cycles and gold

The Trump shock produced some unexpected market reactions, partly explained by investors buying into a risk-on argument,equities over bonds and buying dollars by selling other currencies and gold. This is because…

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Alasdair Macleod

The economic consequences of Mr Modi

Two weeks ago, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised an estimated 86% of rupees in circulation, offering conversion into a bank account or into smaller currency notes until 31 December, after which these…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bond rout undermines PMs

Gold and silver prices moved lower this week, while bond yields around the world rose sharply. There can be little doubt now that the bond bubble is deflating, inflicting enormous strains on portfolios, banks and even…

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Alasdair Macleod

The serfs have rebelled – Europe next?

Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom described how personal freedoms are progressively eroded by the state in the name of the common good. His warning is more associated with totalitarianism and dictatorships, than modern…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Trumped!

This week saw the surprise nomination of Donald Trump as President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday morning. So far as markets were concerned, Wednesday’s trading was a repeat of Brexit: spike in bond yields;…

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