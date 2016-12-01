The Trump shock produced some unexpected market reactions, partly explained by investors buying into a risk-on argument,equities over bonds and buying dollars by selling other currencies and gold. This is because…
It’s been a torrid week for gold bulls, with prices sliding through the $1200 level, where some support could have been expected, only bottoming at $1175 in late-Asian trade last night. In early European trade, gold…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals in the past week; while selling has taken place in platinum and palladium, the drop in both gold and silver prices has seen clients taking advantage of…
Two weeks ago, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised an estimated 86% of rupees in circulation, offering conversion into a bank account or into smaller currency notes until 31 December, after which these…
Gold and silver prices moved lower this week, while bond yields around the world rose sharply. There can be little doubt now that the bond bubble is deflating, inflicting enormous strains on portfolios, banks and even…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals with silver being the favoured buy this week, as they have taken advantage of the dip in its price. Clients have preferred vaults in Switzerland, Canada,…
Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom described how personal freedoms are progressively eroded by the state in the name of the common good. His warning is more associated with totalitarianism and dictatorships, than modern…
This week saw the surprise nomination of Donald Trump as President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday morning. So far as markets were concerned, Wednesday’s trading was a repeat of Brexit: spike in bond yields;…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals with gold being the favourite this week. Clients have favoured the Switzerland and Hong Kong vaults followed by vaults in Singapore, and have shown less…
Indian gold jewelry demand reacts to prices, not vice versa Introduction For the past weeks the media and gold analysts have pointed to an apparent collapse in Indian gold demand, implying that gold prices are at risk.…