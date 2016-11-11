Dealing Desk: Precious Metals Rally after Presidential Elections

Nov 11, 2016 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals with gold being the favourite this week.

Clients have favoured the Switzerland and Hong Kong vaults followed by vaults in Singapore, and have shown less preference for the London vault.

“The much-anticipated U.S. presidential election increased price volatility over the past week,” said Kelly-Ann Kearsey, dealing manager at Goldmoney Wealth. “Precious metals had been trading in a downwards direction; once Donald Trump was announced as U.S. president-elect, the gold price jumped by nearly 5% to $1,337.40 – its highest in six weeks – followed by silver, which jumped 1.6% to $18.79.”

Gold and silver prices slowly retreated Thursday morning due to the rallying of Asian shares, which stabilized the U.S. dollar at its pre-election level.

Silver has remained resilient against price movements, even with increased demand for the metal, which will provide support and offset the fear-based downward pressure of industrial commodities related to the outlook for global growth.

The market can now focus on future events, including the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in December. The probability of a rate hike currently stands at 76%.

Week over week, palladium became the strongest performer, gaining 10.9% on last week’s price, followed by silver at a 1.8% increase. The gold to silver ratio has decreased to 68.

03/11/16 16:00. Gold decreased 2.2% to $1,270.20, silver increased 1.8% to $18.58, platinum lost 1.9% to 974.00, and palladium rose 10.9% to $689.55. Gold/Silver Ratio: 68.

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Jacquelyn Humphrey, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 499 6748 or email: [email protected]



Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online