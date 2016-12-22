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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Outlook for 2017

We exit 2016 on a tide of investor optimism. At long last, there will be a businessman in charge of the US economy in the form of a new president, and the stimulation he will provide is of tax cuts and infrastructure…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Fed rate up – more to come

This week the Fed announced the widely expected rise in the Fed Funds Rate to a target of 0.5 – 0.75%, with the expectation that there will be three more rises over the course of 2017. Predictably, the gold price got…

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Alasdair Macleod

Trump, Russia and China

Even before he takes office, President-elect Trump is turning the world upside down. It has become clear his attitude towards Russia and China is very different from that of his predecessors. Amazingly, he is already…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold steadies

Gold and silver are showing signs of support this week, with silver notably recovering its poise, as the chart above shows. Today gold is unchanged from last Friday’s close at $1170 and silver is up 34 cents at $17.10,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why Europe must end in tears

The latest consequence of economic mismanagement in Europe was the failed attempt at constitutional reform in Italy this week. The Italian people have had enough of their government’s economic failure, and is refusing…

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Stefan Wieler

The Gold Sell-off : How far might it go?

The Gold Sell-off : How far might it go? Introduction The market is currently pricing in a goldilocks scenario of stronger economic growth, stable inflation and partial normalization of interest rates. This has put…

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