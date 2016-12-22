We exit 2016 on a tide of investor optimism. At long last, there will be a businessman in charge of the US economy in the form of a new president, and the stimulation he will provide is of tax cuts and infrastructure…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this past week. Positioning themselves ahead of the Fed rate decision, most selling took place in gold and silver. Clients have preferred vaults in…
This week the Fed announced the widely expected rise in the Fed Funds Rate to a target of 0.5 – 0.75%, with the expectation that there will be three more rises over the course of 2017. Predictably, the gold price got…
Even before he takes office, President-elect Trump is turning the world upside down. It has become clear his attitude towards Russia and China is very different from that of his predecessors. Amazingly, he is already…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals this week. Clients have been making consistent gold buys throughout the week, while selling has taken place in silver as clients look to lock in gains…
Gold and silver are showing signs of support this week, with silver notably recovering its poise, as the chart above shows. Today gold is unchanged from last Friday’s close at $1170 and silver is up 34 cents at $17.10,…
The latest consequence of economic mismanagement in Europe was the failed attempt at constitutional reform in Italy this week. The Italian people have had enough of their government’s economic failure, and is refusing…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all previous metals, with gold being the favoured buy this week. Clients have preferred vaults in Switzerland and Canada, and have shown less preference for the Hong Kong…
Gold and silver traded modestly lower this week in the face of a strong dollar. The strains faced in currency markets are extreme, building up to a crisis, particularly for the euro. More on this below. Gold, as of…
The Gold Sell-off : How far might it go? Introduction The market is currently pricing in a goldilocks scenario of stronger economic growth, stable inflation and partial normalization of interest rates. This has put…