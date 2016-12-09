Dealing Desk: Metals Hold Steady Through Big (Yet Unsurprising) News

Dec 9, 2016 · Rachel Stonier

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals this week.

Clients have been making consistent gold buys throughout the week, while selling has taken place in silver as clients look to lock in gains following the positive spike in its price on Wednesday. Clients have preferred vaults in Hong Kong, Canada, and Singapore, and have shown less preference for the London and Swiss vaults.

“Gold traded sideways this week, despite the result of the Italian referendum on constitutional reform and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to leave rates unchanged and extend quantitative easing through 2017,” said Rachel Stonier, dealing manager at Goldmoney Wealth. “Gold remained strong and range-bound, trading between $1,168 and $1,176 after starting the week at $1,172. The markets have been cautious leading up to the much-anticipated Fed rate decision, a trend that could continue until next week’s FOMC meeting.”

Silver was lively this week – having started out at $16.42, its price rose sharply to $17.22 on Wednesday. Platinum and palladium saw more price action, with platinum reaching a high of $940.87 and palladium retreating to a low of $733.15.

Gold finds and holds support at $1,157.50 this week with resistance at $,199.90. Silver should be supported to not dip below $16.34 or rise higher than $17.25.

Platinum was the strongest performer week over week, gaining 4.0%. Silver posted a gain of 3.5% while Gold moved into positive territory by modestly gaining 0.2%, and Palladium suffered a 3.8% loss.

08/12/16 16:00. Gold: $1,171.69; Silver: $17.04; Platinum: $940.74; Palladium: $726.17; Gold/Silver Ratio: 68.76.

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Jacquelyn Humphrey, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 499 6748 or email: [email protected]



Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online