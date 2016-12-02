Dealing Desk: Palladium Hits an All-Time High

Dec 2, 2016 · Rachel Stonier

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all previous metals, with gold being the favoured buy this week. Clients have preferred vaults in Switzerland and Canada, and have shown less preference for the Hong Kong vault.

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all previous metals, with gold being the favoured buy this week. Clients have preferred vaults in Switzerland and Canada, and have shown less preference for the Hong Kong vault.

Gold steadily retreated to a nine-and-a-half-month low of $1,169 after opening the week at $1,189. Silver started the week at $16.58 and has remained range bound, moving only modestly to a low of $16.39. Platinum remained steady while Palladium shined, climbing to a five-and-a-half-month high of $761 before continuing the upward trend to hit an 18-month high of $770 on Wednesday.

“U.S. Dollar strength dominated the market following the release of better-than-expected U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, supporting U.S. Fed rate hike bets. With the market anticipating a 98.6% probability* of a rate hike on December 14, gold faces renewed selling pressure,” said Rachel Stonier, dealing manager at Goldmoney Wealth. “OPEC’s decision to cut production caused oil prices to soar on Wednesday and increased the possibility of upward inflationary pressure, which could improve the long-term outlook for gold.”

Gold should be supported not to dip below $1,131.30 or rise higher than $1,210.20. Silver finds and holds support at $16.35 with resistance at $16.84.

Palladium remained the strongest performer week over week, gaining 4% on last week’s price, while other precious metals decreased; gold posted a 4.8% decline, platinum fell by 4.3%, and silver suffered a 3.2% loss. The gold to silver ratio has decreased to 71.

01/12/2016 16:00. Gold: $1,168.90; Silver: $16.46; Platinum: $904.44; Palladium: $754.85; Gold/Silver Ratio: 71.

*Source: CME Group

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Jacquelyn Humphrey, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 499 6748 or email: [email protected]



Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online