Gold and silver continued their rise this week in very light physical trade, though trade in futures was active. From last Friday’s close, gold rose $20 to $1193, and silver by 30c to $16.76 in early European trade this…
Malice in Wonderland Recently, I was quietly reading in my armchair, eyes closing and trying to stay awake, and the next moment I was falling down a rabbit hole. After falling into the void, I found myself outside a…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been selling both gold and platinum over the past fortnight, with buying taking place in silver and palladium. “The U.S. dollar retreated from the 14-year high seen prior to the holidays,…
2017 got off to a good start for precious metals, assisted by a fall in the US dollar. The euro having been under pressure rallied by nearly 3%, bearing in mind it is 40% of the dollar index. At last night’s close, gold…
Since August 2014, bank reserves at the Fed have fallen by $646.6bn, while the sum of cash, checking accounts and deposits held by the public has risen by $1990bn. The fiat money quantity i has now breached the $15…
Bitcoin is more valuable than gold? Introduction The price of Bitcoin seems to have exceeded the price of gold for the first time; however, this comparison is completely arbitrary. Gold is measured in weight, while…
The last trading week of 2016, shortened to only four days with some markets closed an extra day, saw gold and silver rally in quiet trade. Gold gained $26 to open in early morning trade in Europe at $1159, and silver…
Most people regard governments and their central banks as forces for the good. Financial crises and suchlike are therefore blamed on capitalism, and people believe our leaders do their best to pick up the pieces from…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling this past week, while profitable sales in gold and silver lock in gains. Clients have preferred vaults in Switzerland, Singapore, and London, and have shown less preference…
Gold and silver drifted slightly lower over the week in quiet pre-Christmas trade. Again, precious metals are reflecting a strong dollar, rather than anything fundamentally wrong with gold and silver. The last two…