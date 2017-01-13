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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Rally gathers pace

Gold and silver continued their rise this week in very light physical trade, though trade in futures was active. From last Friday’s close, gold rose $20 to $1193, and silver by 30c to $16.76 in early European trade this…

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Alasdair Macleod

Malice in Wonderland

Malice in Wonderland Recently, I was quietly reading in my armchair, eyes closing and trying to stay awake, and the next moment I was falling down a rabbit hole. After falling into the void, I found myself outside a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Strong rally on bear closing

2017 got off to a good start for precious metals, assisted by a fall in the US dollar. The euro having been under pressure rallied by nearly 3%, bearing in mind it is 40% of the dollar index. At last night’s close, gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

FMQ breaks $15 trillion

Since August 2014, bank reserves at the Fed have fallen by $646.6bn, while the sum of cash, checking accounts and deposits held by the public has risen by $1990bn. The fiat money quantity i has now breached the $15…

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Stefan Wieler

Are Bitcoins now more valuable than gold?

Bitcoin is more valuable than gold? Introduction The price of Bitcoin seems to have exceeded the price of gold for the first time; however, this comparison is completely arbitrary. Gold is measured in weight, while…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: 2016 Review

The last trading week of 2016, shortened to only four days with some markets closed an extra day, saw gold and silver rally in quiet trade. Gold gained $26 to open in early morning trade in Europe at $1159, and silver…

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Alasdair Macleod

Drifting into fascism

Most people regard governments and their central banks as forces for the good. Financial crises and suchlike are therefore blamed on capitalism, and people believe our leaders do their best to pick up the pieces from…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Christmas quietude

Gold and silver drifted slightly lower over the week in quiet pre-Christmas trade. Again, precious metals are reflecting a strong dollar, rather than anything fundamentally wrong with gold and silver. The last two…

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