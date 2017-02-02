Most economists agree on one thing; price controls do not work. Many go on to say they create shortages of goods, which inevitably drives black market prices even higher than they would otherwise be. Price controls were…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been marginally net selling all precious metals this week. Clients have favoured vaults in Zurich, Hong Kong, and London, and have shown less preference for the Singapore and Toronto…
It has been a week of consolidation for precious metals, with gold and silver hitting their highs on Monday. The timing of the slight pull back is, surprise, surprise, just before futures option expiration, when the…
The easy pattern of prolonged trade negotiations has been rudely interrupted by President Trump. Europe The easy pattern of prolonged trade negotiations has been rudely interrupted by President Trump. Even before he had…
2017 could see a radical change to corporate taxation – and the impact on commodities and retailers could be huge The House GOP proposal for a border-adjusted corporate income tax, if implemented, would lead to two…
Goldmoney’s Personal, Business, and Wealth products are among the first to achieve recognition as compliant with the new Shariah gold standard,... ...established by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic…
Trump’s inauguration, continued Brexit news and the potential risk of inflation make markets susceptible to downward pressures and Comex gold futures show strength. Goldmoney Wealth clients have remained fairly neutral…
Comex Gold Swaps are short 50,000 contracts even with rising gold and silver prices. This week saw some consolidation of the rise in gold and silver prices since the start of the year. This is hardly surprising, because…
You know when to buy gold: it’s when nearly every trader and commentator tells you that gold is going lower and you should sell it. This is Harry Dent on 10th January: “I still see gold landing somewhere between $650…
“U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated press conference failed to offer any details on his much-discussed plans to boost fiscal spending and cut taxes, which saw the U.S. dollar sink and gold rally from…