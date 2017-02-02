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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Price controls and propaganda

Most economists agree on one thing; price controls do not work. Many go on to say they create shortages of goods, which inevitably drives black market prices even higher than they would otherwise be. Price controls were…

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Alasdair Macleod

Global trade update

The easy pattern of prolonged trade negotiations has been rudely interrupted by President Trump. Europe The easy pattern of prolonged trade negotiations has been rudely interrupted by President Trump. Even before he had…

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Alasdair Macleod

Using gold as money

Goldmoney’s Personal, Business, and Wealth products are among the first to achieve recognition as compliant with the new Shariah gold standard,... ...established by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bear squeeze continues

Comex Gold Swaps are short 50,000 contracts even with rising gold and silver prices. This week saw some consolidation of the rise in gold and silver prices since the start of the year. This is hardly surprising, because…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold – a primer for 2017

You know when to buy gold: it’s when nearly every trader and commentator tells you that gold is going lower and you should sell it. This is Harry Dent on 10th January: “I still see gold landing somewhere between $650…

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Rachel Stonier

Dealing Desk: Gold Moves Above USD1,200

“U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated press conference failed to offer any details on his much-discussed plans to boost fiscal spending and cut taxes, which saw the U.S. dollar sink and gold rally from…

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