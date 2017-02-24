In early European trade this morning, gold was trading at $1254, up $19 since last Friday’s close. Silver was at $18.26, up 27 cents on the same timescale. Gold and silver broke out on the upside from a two-week…
If the economy was on its uppers, Trumpenomics could be reasonably compared with Reaganomics. But that is not the case. The economy is operating close to capacity, ....any further fiscal and monetary expansion will…
The Trump administration is running into choppy waters, commodity prices are on the up, and inflation is around the corner. After a slow start, gold and silver resumed their uptrends this week, with both metals edging…
It was Karl Marx who was among the first believers that cyclical behaviour was endemic to free markets. He lived through a time when there was a regular cycle of boom and bust, with phases of economic expansion followed…
Goldmoney executives James Turk, Roy Sebag, Alasdair Macleod, and John Butler sat down for the annual Goldmoney Roundtable. As has become tradition, the Goldmoney leadership team, comprising over a century of practical,…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying gold this week, jumping at the opportunity to get in on upward price movements. Clients have favoured vaults in Zurich and London, and have shown less preference for the…
Since President Trump won the Presidency, the dollar has risen strongly, but doubts are now entering investor’s minds. In the first three days of this week, precious metal prices rose, before running into a minor…
Or how central bankers are ducking the wealth transfer issue Central banks must be increasingly aware that critics of monetary policy are getting some traction in their arguments, that not only have monetary policies…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling both gold and silver this week, locking in profits on recent price movements. Clients have favoured vaults in Zurich, London, and Singapore and have shown less preference…
Gold and silver resumed their uptrend this week to challenge recent highs, last seen on 23 January. The best levels were mid-week, before some end-of-week profit-taking took place. In early European trade this morning…