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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Global (economic) warming

If the economy was on its uppers, Trumpenomics could be reasonably compared with Reaganomics. But that is not the case. The economy is operating close to capacity, ....any further fiscal and monetary expansion will…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Hey ho, and up she rises….

The Trump administration is running into choppy waters, commodity prices are on the up, and inflation is around the corner. After a slow start, gold and silver resumed their uptrends this week, with both metals edging…

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Alasdair Macleod

The origin of cycles

It was Karl Marx who was among the first believers that cyclical behaviour was endemic to free markets. He lived through a time when there was a regular cycle of boom and bust, with phases of economic expansion followed…

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Rachel Stonier

Dealing Desk: Gold Soars to New Heights

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying gold this week, jumping at the opportunity to get in on upward price movements. Clients have favoured vaults in Zurich and London, and have shown less preference for the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Attrition for the bears

Since President Trump won the Presidency, the dollar has risen strongly, but doubts are now entering investor’s minds. In the first three days of this week, precious metal prices rose, before running into a minor…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gini and monetary policy

Or how central bankers are ducking the wealth transfer issue Central banks must be increasingly aware that critics of monetary policy are getting some traction in their arguments, that not only have monetary policies…

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