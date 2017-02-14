Goldmoney 2017 Outlook and Roundtable Discussion

Feb 14, 2017 · James Turk

Goldmoney executives James Turk, Roy Sebag, Alasdair Macleod, and John Butler sat down for the annual Goldmoney Roundtable.

As has become tradition, the Goldmoney leadership team, comprising over a century of practical, diversified financial experience, discuss their outlook for 2017 and beyond. Topics include historically unprecedented economic imbalances, the persistent demand by central banks for gold, the trend of rising inflation around the world and several other contemporary themes.

The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. Please note that neither Goldmoney nor any of its representatives provide financial, legal, tax, investment or other advice. Such advice should be sought form an independent regulated person or body who is suitably qualified to do so. Any information provided in this article is provided solely as general market commentary and does not constitute advice. Goldmoney will not accept liability for any loss or damage, which may arise directly or indirectly from your use of or reliance on such information.