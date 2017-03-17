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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Turning the corner

The long-awaited event of the week was the Fed raising the Fed funds rate by ¼%. Everyone knew it was coming, and what it would be. The market effect was a strong dollar ahead of the event, and weak precious metals.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Can state spending ever be cut?

President Trump was elected on several promises, including one that he would fund tax cuts by cutting public spending. Cynics might note that his first action was to increase spending on the military by $54bn, the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Waiting on the Fed

Gold and silver continued to decline over the week, along with base metals and oil. Gold fell $40 from last Friday’s close to $1195, and silver by 112 cents to $16.85 in early European trade this morning (Friday). The…

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Alasdair Macleod

The fateful date

Caesar: What sayest thou to me now? Speak once again. Soothsayer: Beware the ides of March. Caesar: He is a dreamer; let us leave him: pass. This famous advice, according to Shakespeare, was ignored with fatal…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver hammered

Gold and silver declined over the week, though their paths differed. Gold peaked in the early hours of Monday, briefly spiking above $1260. Silver peaked at the same time, but maintained the higher levels until the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Central banks and gold

The very near future is likely to see a sea-change in central bankers’ attitude to the gold allocation in their reserves. The failure of G20 monetary policy since the financial crisis is causing a general rethink, which…

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