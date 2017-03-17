The long-awaited event of the week was the Fed raising the Fed funds rate by ¼%. Everyone knew it was coming, and what it would be. The market effect was a strong dollar ahead of the event, and weak precious metals.…
President Trump was elected on several promises, including one that he would fund tax cuts by cutting public spending. Cynics might note that his first action was to increase spending on the military by $54bn, the…
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen communicated the rate hike would be dependent on the employment and inflation data meeting the Fed’s expectations after the U.S. markets closed last Friday. Goldmoney Wealth clients…
Gold and silver continued to decline over the week, along with base metals and oil. Gold fell $40 from last Friday’s close to $1195, and silver by 112 cents to $16.85 in early European trade this morning (Friday). The…
Silver price framework: Both money and a commodity In this paper, we introduce a framework for understanding the formation of silver prices. Silver is both money (store of value) and an input commodity and thus the…
Caesar: What sayest thou to me now? Speak once again. Soothsayer: Beware the ides of March. Caesar: He is a dreamer; let us leave him: pass. This famous advice, according to Shakespeare, was ignored with fatal…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being sold to take profit. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Zurich, and Singapore, and have shown less preference for the…
Gold and silver declined over the week, though their paths differed. Gold peaked in the early hours of Monday, briefly spiking above $1260. Silver peaked at the same time, but maintained the higher levels until the…
The very near future is likely to see a sea-change in central bankers’ attitude to the gold allocation in their reserves. The failure of G20 monetary policy since the financial crisis is causing a general rethink, which…
“Better-than-expected U.S. economic data indicating a continued tightening of the U.S. labour market saw gold experience some intra-day volatility at the start of the week as it moved down to $1,228 before quickly…