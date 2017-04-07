The missile strike is being presented as a one-off action, just like the others. Trump has gone native. Gold and silver prices hardly moved most of the week, maintaining a firm undertone in quiet trade, until last night…
This article identifies the headwinds faced by the EU in the wake of Brexit. Without the UK, not only does the EU lose much of its importance on the world stage, but the Commission’s budget is left with an enormous…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Small build in total petroleum stocks of 1mb, lower than…
"Gold reached a one-month high of $1,261 on safe-haven buying interest. Economic data from the U.S. released later in the week saw consumer confidence at a 16-year high and house prices up by 5.9%, hitting a 31-month…
Given it was option expiration on Comex this week, gold and silver performed well. One would have expected the takers to mark prices down to make as many call options as possible expire worthless. As it was, gold traded…
And why Britain should succeed in the negotiations This is the week that Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was triggered, and the two years of negotiation between the UK and the EU commenced. Following this period, the UK…
Gold and silver continued their rally this week, with Tuesday an especially strong day. Initially, gold was marked down to $1228 before buyers stepped in, and on heavy futures volume the price rose to $1247. Comex open…
G20 Finance ministers meeting in Baden Baden last weekend agreed, on America’s insistence, to drop the long-standing commitment to free trade from the final communiqué. It is hard to know to what extent America’s…
The correlation between gold prices and US nominal interest rates recently dropped to near record lows, which prompted some financial analysts and media sources to predict that further Fed interest hikes will inevitably…
Ordinarily, a rise in U.S. interest rates would see the U.S. dollar climb and gold fall....so what happened that saw gold surge and the dollar plummet on the back of Wednesday’s rate hike announcement? Goldmoney Wealth…