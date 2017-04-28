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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

End of empire

"Already, China dominates world trade. Her own economy is already significantly larger than that of the US on the PPP estimates. While being the largest consumer of raw materials, China also exports more finished goods…

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Alasdair Macleod

America’s financial war strategy

Abstract America’s renewed desire to escalate military tensions is a front for America’s continual financial war, this time directed at North Korea, Syria and possibly Iran. This is likely to be the opinion of China’s…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Fear taking over

..."Relations between N Korea and China have deteriorated in recent years, and the only leader the Korean dictator will listen to is Putin. But America has burned bridges over Syria, so there seems no alternative to the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The mystery behind economic growth

With sound money and free markets, the evolving production of businesses increases the purchasing power of money over time. We learn, out of the blue, that “the Eurozone is performing well, but with opinions divided on…

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