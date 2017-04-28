Gold and silver were sold down in the futures market this week, after the first round of the French presidential election last Sunday. We are led to believe the hedge funds were bullish of precious metals because Marine…
"Already, China dominates world trade. Her own economy is already significantly larger than that of the US on the PPP estimates. While being the largest consumer of raw materials, China also exports more finished goods…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Slightly bearish stats but outlook remains for more…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London and Singapore, and have shown less preference for the…
Gold and silver peaked on Monday, when much of Europe (including London) was closed for the Easter Monday holiday. Prices then eased to a low point mid-week before moving sideways. Gold peaked at $1295.5 before trading…
Abstract America’s renewed desire to escalate military tensions is a front for America’s continual financial war, this time directed at North Korea, Syria and possibly Iran. This is likely to be the opinion of China’s…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, London, and Hong Kong, and have shown less preference for…
..."Relations between N Korea and China have deteriorated in recent years, and the only leader the Korean dictator will listen to is Putin. But America has burned bridges over Syria, so there seems no alternative to the…
With sound money and free markets, the evolving production of businesses increases the purchasing power of money over time. We learn, out of the blue, that “the Eurozone is performing well, but with opinions divided on…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: bullish Large total petroleum draw of 4.7mb at a…