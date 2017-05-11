Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Update on Brexit

This article looks at the background to Brexit negotiations and concludes that Britain is negotiating from a position of strength, while the EU is increasingly in a position of financial difficulty. Not only will the…

Read the article

Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - May 5, 2017

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: We have seen very bullish stats for a number of…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: China unwinds WMPs

Gold and silver declined sharply this week against a background of carnage in commodity markets, driven by Chinese liquidation of base metals. Gold fell from $1268 at last Friday’s close to trade at $1233 in early…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Business cycles are credit cycles

This article gets to the heart of why central banks’ monetary policy will never succeed. The fundamental error is to regard economic cycles as originating in the private sector, when they are the consequence of…

Read the article