This article looks at the background to Brexit negotiations and concludes that Britain is negotiating from a position of strength, while the EU is increasingly in a position of financial difficulty. Not only will the…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: We have seen very bullish stats for a number of…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with silver being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Zurich, and Hong Kong, and have shown less preference…
Gold and silver declined sharply this week against a background of carnage in commodity markets, driven by Chinese liquidation of base metals. Gold fell from $1268 at last Friday’s close to trade at $1233 in early…
In this report, we look at Canadian dollar movements through the lenses of our real-interest rate, long-dated energy price framework for currency. Just as we found in our gold price model , we find that the CADUSD has a…
This article gets to the heart of why central banks’ monetary policy will never succeed. The fundamental error is to regard economic cycles as originating in the private sector, when they are the consequence of…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Reversal of last weeks slightly bearish stats. Only…
Since the end of 2015, the chart of gold prices in USD looks like a mirror image to the USD/JPY exchange rate. The often-proposed explanation that both gold and the JPY act as safe haven assets clashes with the fact…
While the stock market rallies in relief following the recent French election, trouble lingers both above and below the surface. Results of the election are positive for markets and U.S. earnings look bullish; however,…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and have shown less…