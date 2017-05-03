Market Update: Weekly DOE Oil Charts - April 28, 2017

May 3, 2017 · Stefan Wieler

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights:

Conclusion: Reversal of last weeks slightly bearish stats. Only bearish point is growing supply but that can’t offset the rapid declines in inventories. Expecting large counter-seasonal draws over coming months.

The counter-seasonal declines in total inventories resumed this week with total stock building just 1.3mb, 5.7mb less than normal and 1.2mb less than consensus expectations.

Crude stocks again drew a lot more than normal (4mb vs seasonal)

Total product demand reversed last weeks large drop (last week was probably more of an accounting issue) , up 780kb/d w-o-w bringing total demand back to last years strong levels.

Net imports dropped a bit from last weeks very high number, but total net imports on y-o-y basis still slightly higher than earlier this year (down 1mb/d y-o-y)

Despite a slight drop in refinery utilization w-o-w, refinery utilization is still off the charts from a seasonal perspective

Crude oil output keeps creeping higher, +28kb/d w-o-w and now up 360kb/d y-o-y from +300kb/d y-o-y last week

View the Entire Research Piece as a PDF here.

