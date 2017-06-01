There was a time when banks acted as custodians of their customers’ money. Indeed, keeping a person’s money and using it as if it belonged to you without their agreement is fraud in common law. A banking license legally…
There is a well-worn conundrum told about a stranger, who walks into the hotel in a remote, sleepy village in Mexico, and reserves a room for the night, paying 1,000 pesos in advance. The innkeeper rejoices at this…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: After last weeks somewhat mixed stats, this weeks…
The demise of volatility has extended to the gold market Both realized and implied volatility in most asset classes are close to all-time lows. One of the most interesting aspects of the low volatility phenomenon is…
After establishing some support last week, precious metals continued their rally this week, with Wednesday being especially strong. At its best, gold hit an intraday high of $1265 before trading down to $1247 yesterday…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Singapore and Toronto, and have shown less preference for the…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: At first sight the stats certainly seem less bullish…
The greatest strength of a truly free market economy, where money is sound and does not corrupt prices, is the absence of cyclical action. With sound money, and consumers deciding for themselves their wants and…
Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net buying all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Zurich, Toronto, and Hong Kong, and have shown less…
Gold and silver found temporary bottoms this week, with gold little changed from last Friday’s close of $1229.4 at $1228 in early European trade this morning (Friday). Silver fared slightly better, rising from $16.34 to…