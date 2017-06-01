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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Safety in banking

There was a time when banks acted as custodians of their customers’ money. Indeed, keeping a person’s money and using it as if it belonged to you without their agreement is fraud in common law. A banking license legally…

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Alasdair Macleod

Debts, Bastiat and modern economics

There is a well-worn conundrum told about a stranger, who walks into the hotel in a remote, sleepy village in Mexico, and reserves a room for the night, paying 1,000 pesos in advance. The innkeeper rejoices at this…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - May 19, 2017

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: After last weeks somewhat mixed stats, this weeks…

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Stefan Wieler

Low Volatility Extended to Gold Market

The demise of volatility has extended to the gold market Both realized and implied volatility in most asset classes are close to all-time lows. One of the most interesting aspects of the low volatility phenomenon is…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs rally on US politics

After establishing some support last week, precious metals continued their rally this week, with Wednesday being especially strong. At its best, gold hit an intraday high of $1265 before trading down to $1247 yesterday…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - May 12, 2017

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: At first sight the stats certainly seem less bullish…

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Alasdair Macleod

The importance of randomness

The greatest strength of a truly free market economy, where money is sound and does not corrupt prices, is the absence of cyclical action. With sound money, and consumers deciding for themselves their wants and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: A pause in the decline

Gold and silver found temporary bottoms this week, with gold little changed from last Friday’s close of $1229.4 at $1228 in early European trade this morning (Friday). Silver fared slightly better, rising from $16.34 to…

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