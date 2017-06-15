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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Brexit, Germany and Asia

Britain’s general election went horribly wrong, with the Conservatives forced into a putative coalition with the Democratic Ulster Party. Theresa May’s failure to secure a clear majority has provoked indignation,…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - June 9, 2017

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Neutral stats at first sight as stock build was…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bullishness returning

Gold and silver prices moved further ahead this week, with gold up by $21 from last Friday’s opening (Friday was a strong day) to $1287 in early trade this morning (Thursday). [Regular readers of this market report…

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Alasdair Macleod

How gold can rescue pensions

The World Economic Forum, in conjunction with Mercers (the actuaries) recently estimated that the combined pension deficit currently stands at $66.9tr for eight countries, rising to $427.8tr in 2050. The eight countries…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - June 2, 2017

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Extremely bearish stats at face value. However the…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - June 2, 2017 (2)

Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Extremely bearish stats at face value. However the…

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Stefan Wieler

OPEC at the Crossroads

OPEC is currently in a difficult situation. How should it react to the oil glut that followed the emergence of shale oil technology? In our view, today’s situation is comparable to the oil glut in the 1980s. Back then…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Trying to break out

Apart from some minor profit-taking over the last two days of this week (into early European trade this morning – Friday) the undertone in precious metals has been remarkably positive. The strength appears to be…

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