Britain’s general election went horribly wrong, with the Conservatives forced into a putative coalition with the Democratic Ulster Party. Theresa May’s failure to secure a clear majority has provoked indignation,…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Neutral stats at first sight as stock build was…
Gold and silver prices moved further ahead this week, with gold up by $21 from last Friday’s opening (Friday was a strong day) to $1287 in early trade this morning (Thursday). [Regular readers of this market report…
The World Economic Forum, in conjunction with Mercers (the actuaries) recently estimated that the combined pension deficit currently stands at $66.9tr for eight countries, rising to $427.8tr in 2050. The eight countries…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold and silver being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and have shown less…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Extremely bearish stats at face value. However the…
Our quick take on the WEEKLY SUPPLY ESTIMATES published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) including detailed tables and charts. This week’s highlights: Conclusion: Extremely bearish stats at face value. However the…
OPEC is currently in a difficult situation. How should it react to the oil glut that followed the emergence of shale oil technology? In our view, today’s situation is comparable to the oil glut in the 1980s. Back then…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold and silver being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and have shown less…
Apart from some minor profit-taking over the last two days of this week (into early European trade this morning – Friday) the undertone in precious metals has been remarkably positive. The strength appears to be…