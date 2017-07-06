Over half the world’s population, living in the Eurasian land mass, understands that gold is money. The leaders of the Asian nations also know that this is true as well. The leaders of the security and economic alliance…
Conclusion: Very bullish stats. Arguably a large share of the draws and the increase in implied demand simply offset the weakness in recent weeks and are due to data issues. But overall US total petroleum stock drew 3mb…
Gold and silver prices were hit on Monday by a $2bn sale of Comex gold futures at about 0400 hrs EST, when US traders were not around to challenge it. Rumours of a “fat finger” appear wide of the mark. More likely it…
This article explains the money side of prices, and why government currencies, unbacked by gold, are doomed to collapse. And why gold, which is the sound money chosen by markets throughout history, will retain or…
Conclusion: Mixed bag of statistics this week. Total stocks continued to decline on a seasonal basis, but only slowly. Implied demand collapsed once more but that is likely a data issue. Net imports fell to extremely…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being the most heavily traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, Toronto, and London, and have shown less preference for the…
One of the saddest things about Britain’s recent general election was the level of ignorance displayed by all parties on the broad subject of political economics. I use the term to include both political philosophy and…
Conclusion: The stats appear bullish at face value, but a large part of the inventory draws is a reversal from the very bearish stats over the past two weeks. On the bullish side, the sharp decline in implied demand has…
This week, the Fed’s FOMC increased the Fed funds rate by 0.25%, to a target of 1% to 1.25%. This was so certain to happen it was fully discounted in the markets. The FOMC also gave some details about its aspirational…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with silver being the most heavily traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, Singapore, and London, and have shown less preference for the…