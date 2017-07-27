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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Why economists cannot forecast recessions

The purpose of this article is to draw the widest attention to the chronic inability of the economic establishment to forecast recessions. Next time you hear an economist make a prediction on mainstream media, your…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - July 21, 2017

Conclusion: Very bullish stats. We are three weeks into July and already drew 23.5mb, 36mb more than normal. We continue to expect larger draws in the remainder of 2H17 Total petroleum stocks drew 9.5mb,13.3mb more than…

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Alasdair Macleod

How can the Fed possibly unwind QE?

There are currently two important items on the Fed’s wish list. The first is to restore interest rates to more normal levels, and the second is to unwind the Fed’s balance sheet, which has expanded since the great…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - July 14, 2017

Conclusion: Very bullish stats. Two weeks of solid draws in July paint a very bullish picture despite the apparent strong supply growth data. We continue to expect large global draws in 2H17 which will lead to stronger…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Unchanged on the week

Gold and silver prices steadied this week, with gold up only $3 at $1218 in early European trade this morning (Friday), and silver unchanged at $15.68. As our headline chart shows, silver is now marginally lower on the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The logic of a modern gold standard

In last week’s Insight , I analysed the current geopolitical situation and concluded that it was now in the interest of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to break from the US dollar completely, by establishing a new…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - July 7, 2017

Conclusion: Bullish. Strong start into July with another sharp decline in stocks. Ignoring the weekly fluctuation in demand data, average demand appears to remain strong. Production appears to growing strongly now on a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Speculators chicken out

Gold and silver continued to drift lower this week, with gold falling $20 from last Friday’s close to $1220 in early European trade this morning (Friday), and silver by 75c to $15.87. At this level, silver has lost…

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