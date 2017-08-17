Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The fiscal benefits of free trade

Western governments have an overriding problem, and that is they have reached or exceeded the bounds of taxation, at a time when legally mandated welfare costs are accelerating. Treasury departments in all the welfare…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Cryptocurrency - its status as money

The cryptocurrency craze is fascinating to an economist, or at least a student of catallactics, because it is a test of the theory of exchange ratios and prices, which is what catallactics is about. For this reason, the…

Read the article

Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - August 4, 2017

Conclusion: Neutral to slightly bullish. Draws are larger than normal but drawdowns have slowed down materially over the past two week compared to the first 3 weeks of July Total petroleum stocks drew 4.6mb, 3.3mb more…

Read the article

James Turk

Shakespeare on Finance

We are told by Shakespeare: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.” Is it good advice? Like so many things in life, the answer is - it depends. Individuals are different, and what is right for one person may not be…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: A week of consolidation

Gold and silver consolidated recent rises this week. On closing prices, gold barely moved from last Friday’s close, standing at $1269.50 in early European trade this morning. Intraday, prices were range-bound, capped in…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Follow the money

Since 2009, equities and other financial assets have climbed a wall of worry. Initially, it was recovery from the threat of a complete financial collapse, before the Fed saved the system once again. Systemic collapse…

Read the article

Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - July 28, 2017

Conclusion: Neutral stats but impressive nevertheless given that we expected some reversal from the last 3 weeks extremely bullish reports. WE continue to expect larger draws going forward Total petroleum stocks built…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bear squeeze continues

Gold and silver both edged up over the week, reflecting a firm undertone. Gold was up $4.50 from last Friday’s close at $1259 in early European trade this morning, and silver was up four cents at $16.56. On the year so…

Read the article