Western governments have an overriding problem, and that is they have reached or exceeded the bounds of taxation, at a time when legally mandated welfare costs are accelerating. Treasury departments in all the welfare…
Gold and silver stormed through minor overhead supply this week, to mount an attack on the June highs at $1296 and $17.70 respectively. From last Friday’s close, gold rose from $1259 to $1285 in early European dealing…
The cryptocurrency craze is fascinating to an economist, or at least a student of catallactics, because it is a test of the theory of exchange ratios and prices, which is what catallactics is about. For this reason, the…
Conclusion: Neutral to slightly bullish. Draws are larger than normal but drawdowns have slowed down materially over the past two week compared to the first 3 weeks of July Total petroleum stocks drew 4.6mb, 3.3mb more…
We are told by Shakespeare: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.” Is it good advice? Like so many things in life, the answer is - it depends. Individuals are different, and what is right for one person may not be…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold and silver being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and have shown less…
Gold and silver consolidated recent rises this week. On closing prices, gold barely moved from last Friday’s close, standing at $1269.50 in early European trade this morning. Intraday, prices were range-bound, capped in…
Since 2009, equities and other financial assets have climbed a wall of worry. Initially, it was recovery from the threat of a complete financial collapse, before the Fed saved the system once again. Systemic collapse…
Conclusion: Neutral stats but impressive nevertheless given that we expected some reversal from the last 3 weeks extremely bullish reports. WE continue to expect larger draws going forward Total petroleum stocks built…
Gold and silver both edged up over the week, reflecting a firm undertone. Gold was up $4.50 from last Friday’s close at $1259 in early European trade this morning, and silver was up four cents at $16.56. On the year so…