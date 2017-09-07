“The paradox is one of the most completely established empirical facts in the whole field of quantitative economics.” – John Maynard Keynes “The Gibson paradox remains an empirical phenomenon without a theoretical…
Conclusion: The weekly DOE statistics are heavily impacted by the aftermath of hurricane Harvey in this weeks stats and will remain impacted for a few weeks. While the inventory build in this weeks stats was relatively…
Gold finally broke through the $1300 level on Monday, and did it in style. With London closed for a bank holiday, gold appeared to be edging better in quiet European trade, reflecting a lack of sellers rather than…
The Jackson Hole speeches of Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi last week were notable for the omission of any comment about the burning issues of the day: ...where do the Fed and the ECB respectively think America and the…
Conclusion: Relatively strong stats, larger than normal inventory draws continue. The oil market is being roiled by the storm related issues in Texas. Currently the market puts more emphasize on the refinery shutdowns…
After last Friday’s spike to test the water at $1300, gold has consolidated its six-week run since Monday in a narrow range of $1280 to $1290. In early European trade this morning (Friday) gold was trading at $1286.50.…
Gold is challenging the $1300 level for the third time this year. If it breaks upwards out of this consolidation phase convincingly, it could be an important event, signalling a dollar that will continue to weaken. The…
Conclusion: Rather underwhelming stats. Crude rallied anyway following the release as gasoline stocks drew more than expected (API reported a build) Total petroleum stocks were flat vs a seasonal draw of 0.9mb Crude…
Goldmoney clients have been net selling all precious metals over the past two weeks, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and have shown…
Having had an excellent run last week, gold and silver have consolidated by initially falling on Monday and Tuesday this week, before rallying back up to the highs on Wednesday and Thursday. In early European trade this…