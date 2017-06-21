Weekly DOE Oil Charts - June 16, 2017

Jun 21, 2017 · Stefan Wieler

Conclusion: The stats appear bullish at face value, but a large part of the inventory draws is a reversal from the very bearish stats over the past two weeks. On the bullish side, the sharp decline in implied demand has fully reversed. Importantly, despite US production creeping higher every week, this is not the reason why stocks have not been drawing more in our view. We think the relatively high net import number (high compared to the first few months of the year) prevents inventories from drawing much faster. Nevertheless, even with net imports at these levels, counter-seasonal stocks draws are likely to continue.

After two weeks of builds, US petroleum inventories resumed their downward trend and declined 1.9mb, 7.1mb more than seasonal (and 2.7mb more than expected in the main categories)

Crude drew 2.5mb, 2.2mb more than normal. All products except middle distillates showed counterseasonal declines.

The decline in stocks was accompanied by a sharp reversal in implied demand, up 1.6mb/d wow and +230kb/d yoy. Implied demand for the main products look particularly strong this week. We have argued the past two weeks that the weakness in implied demand is likely a data issue which this weeks data seems to confirm. Hence we don’t think that demand is actually as strong as it is reported this week either.

The counter-seasonal draw occurred despite a large pick up in net imports by 0.6mb/d wow. Net imports were down only 0.6mb/d yoy from typically around -1mb/d yoy earlier this year.

Refinery utilization dropped 0.4% to 94%, still up 3.8% yoy

Production increased 20kb/d wow, up 630kb/d yoy,





View the entire Research Piece as a PDF here.







The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.