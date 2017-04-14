Dealing Desk: Safe Heaven Assets Are in Play

Apr 14, 2017 · Rachel Stonier

Goldmoney Wealth clients have been net selling all precious metals this week, with gold being the most actively traded. Clients have preferred vaults in Zurich, London, and Hong Kong, and have shown less preference for the Singapore and Toronto vaults.

Several events caused global unrest this week. Missile strikes in Syria prompted fear of wider conflict in the surrounding areas and the impact they could have on oil supplies, while North Korea’s increased military activity caused tension between the U.S. and Russia. Uncertainty in the Eurozone is also on the rise with the first round of the French election looming and a Scottish referendum on the horizon.

There’s an uneasy feeling in the financial markets as traders assess how these geopolitical factors will play out. Gold initially reached a high of $1,271 on buying interest after U.S. non-farm payroll data posted at 98,000, well below market estimates of 180,000. The yellow metal continued in an upward pattern all week as safe heaven assets came into play. The price enjoyed a further boost when President Trump said the U.S. dollar was “getting too strong”.

Silver reached a six-week-high of $18.50, then moved higher alongside gold before dropping back down. Underpinned by industrial demand, institutional funds are bullish on the metal and there’s been a lack of interest from ETFs.

Platinum started out at a four-week low of $939 due to increased producer selling, the financial instability of South Africa, and the volatility of the rand. Investment funds have been reducing their platinum exposure and buying palladium as the metal has its own set of fundamentals and the prospect of a deficit in production underpins performance. Palladium hit a year-to-date high of $816.45 before it pulled back.

With the exception of palladium, which dipped by 0.7%, precious metals gained this week: gold rose by 2.5%, platinum was up 2.1%, and silver gained 1.3%.

13/04/17 16:00 – Gold: $1,285.02; Silver: $18.49; Platinum: $973.16; Palladium: $798.18. Gold/Silver Ratio: 69.50.

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Jacquelyn Humphrey, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 499 6748 or email: [email protected]



Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online