Market Report: Consolidating the rise so far

Jan 27, 2017 · Alasdair Macleod







It has been a week of consolidation for precious metals, with gold and silver hitting their highs on Monday.

The timing of the slight pull back is, surprise, surprise, just before futures option expiration, when the takers who have sold options doubtless wish to see calls with strikers at $1200 and less expire worthless. They have their wish, and on the week gold this morning in early European trade stood at $1182.50, down $28, and silver at $16.70, down 38 cents.

It’s time to assess where the vested interests stand. The next chart is of the managed money’s net long gold contracts on Comex.





The long-term average is net long 112,500 contracts. At the last data point, it stood at 58,635, roughly half the long-term average. On this measure, the market is oversold, and all other things being equal, suggests that prices should rise. This data point will be updated tonight from 17 January to 24 January, but with open interest down roughly 20,000 contracts last night (Thursday), it is likely to be slightly more oversold on balance.

The next contract looks at the net swaps for confirmation.