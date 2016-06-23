Goldmoney Presents Max Keiser Live on Stage

Jun 23, 2016 · Roy Sebag

Goldmoney Presents The Keisers Live on Stage

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, hosts of the Keiser Report, joined Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag and chief strategy officer Josh Crumb for a lively discussion about gold ownership, banking, Bitcoin, and monetary choice. Recorded live at the Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

