Goldmoney® Roundtable History of Banking & Gold Bullion As Currency | Part 2

May 13, 2016 · Roy Sebag

In Part 2 of the GoldMoney® roundtable recorded in Toronto, our panel discusses the history of other items of value—such as salt—and how they fare compared to gold over time. The history and evolution of the banking system is also explored in depth in this lively chat. Participating in the discussion, from left to right: Alasdair Macleod, Roy Sebag, James Turk, Josh Crumb, and Stefan Wieler.

