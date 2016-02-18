Dealing Desk: Clients Favouring Precious Metals

Feb 18, 2016 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

This week has seen an upsurge in clients buying gold and silver, with the preference being gold, as the price remains above USD1,200/oz, providing an excellent opportunity for the use of gold as a wealth preservation tool. Overall, the week has been in favour of the buyers.

GoldMoney's clients have been favouring the Singapore, London and Switzerland vaults with less favour being seen for the Hong Kong vault.

Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, says that gold has managed to remain above the psychological level of USD1,200/oz after a three day drop, dipping below this level due to a rebound in the stock markets. Gold managed to recover quickly, regaining its level as the Federal Reserve January minutes were released on Wednesday. A slower pace is to be set on the rate hikes, meaning a more dovish approach, due to global risk as US policy makers saw more risks to the economic outlook. Speculation has also increased that the US central bank may look to negative interest rates in order to stimulate the economy.

Since the beginning of the year, not only have the precious metals received gains in price but we have also seen an increase in the gold to silver ratio which is currently at 79. This shows both gold's strength in the market and the fact that silver is weaker and therefore becoming cheaper than gold. At this moment, the gold-to-silver ratio is currently near a five-year high.

Platinum and palladium have received support from the European car sales this week which rose 6.3%.

18/02/16 16:00. Gold decreased 2.6% to $1,214.15, Silver dropped 2.2 % to $15.35, Platinum lowered 2.1% to $932.75 and Palladium fell 4.2% to $500.61 Gold/Silver ratio: 79

