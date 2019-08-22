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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Our costly dalliance with Lord Keynes

In “The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money”, Keynes virtually created macroeconomics. But Keynes was a mathematician, not an economist, and did not fully understand free markets, so he was hardly qualified…

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Goldmoney Insights

Silver prices with explosive upside

Silver prices have lagged gold prices since 2017 which has pushed the gold-to-silver ratio close to the all-time high. Silver prices are also significantly below what is predicted by our pricing model. We think that the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflationary financing and GDP

This article demonstrates that only government borrowing in the US and UK drives GDP growth. This surprising conclusion is confirmed by long-run statistics. GDP does not represent economic progress, nor does it include…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs steal limelight

In their best week for a long time, gold and silver continued their upward move against all currencies. Against the dollar, gold rose $62 on the week to trade at $1502 in early European trade, and silver by 80 cents to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Fed cuts rates 0.25%

During the week when on Wednesday the Fed cut its headline interest rate by 0.25% gold and silver had some big moves. It was the first interest rate reduction in eleven years. Gold traded in a $48 range yesterday…

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Alasdair Macleod

Casting off the EU millstone

In this article, we look at the implications of the new Johnson government: its strategy, the likely outcome of EU negotiations, and the golden opportunities to reform trade, tax and monetary policies to secure a better…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Reasoning Behind Gold’s Breakout

Gold’s dramatic move above $1400 has caught the investment establishment by surprise. Physical gold ETFs, as a proxy for direct portfolio investment, amount to only 0.05% of the estimated $250 trillion of global…

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