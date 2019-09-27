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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The Ghost of Failed Banks Returns

Last week’s failure in the US repo market might have had something to do with Deutsche Bank’s disposal of its prime brokerage to BNP, bringing an unwelcome spotlight to the troubled bank and other foreign banks with…

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Alasdair Macleod

Measuring Recession

Using nominal GDP, or GDP deflated by the CPI, as the principal guide to the state of the economy is a common mistake which will eventually prove very costly. Having convinced themselves that GDP measures economic…

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Alasdair Macleod

Overthrowing The Establishment

Trump and Johnson face a common enemy in their complacent and costly establishments, but it is wrong to think they share a common approach to government business and finances. For the moment, all attention in Britain is…

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Alasdair Macleod

China or US?

China has made some silly errors in its conflict with the US, reflecting the arrogance that often afflicts every state actor. But the appearance that China is being backed into a corner over Huawei, trade tariffs and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver is the star performer

While gold ran into some profit-taking this week, silver was the star performer. From last Friday’s close, after further strong gains taking gold as high as $1550, this morning in European trade gold was down $2 at…

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Alasdair Macleod

Negative interest rates and gold

The reason for persistent strength in the price of gold can be found in the changing relationship between time preference for monetary gold, and a new round of interest rate suppression for the dollar. Evidence mounts…

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