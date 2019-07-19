This week has been good for gold and silver prices. After months of underperformance that saw the gold/silver ratio hit 94, silver suddenly surged, suggesting it has been badly mispriced. From last Friday’s close,…
The combination of American trade protectionism and the end of a failing credit expansion is leading into a global economic downturn, and potentially a systemic crisis. Meanwhile, investors still believe more extreme…
Following last Thursday’s article on silver ( A whale is accumulating silver futures ), Ted Butler, an analyst who specifically follows silver futures on Comex, responded in an article posted on Silverseek.com, entitled…
Having become very overbought, gold is consolidating. In a choppy market, this week gold had up and down days of $20 moves. By early morning European trade today, gold was up a net $6 on the week at $1407, and silver…
Silver’s recent price performance has been disappointing. Normally, it is almost twice as volatile as gold, so when the gold price rises 11%, as it has since last December, you would expect silver to rise about 20%.…
There are growing signs that the global economic slowdown is for real. As was the case in 1929, the combination of the peak of the credit cycle coupled with trade protectionism in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act are similar…
Gold and silver consolidated recent rises in the wake of the G20 meeting last weekend, which yielded a partial climbdown by the Americans on Huawei. It was also an opportunity for Presidents Modi, Putin and Xi to…
Gold and silver consolidated recent gains this week, after last week’s dramatic break-out. On Tuesday, gold spiked up to $1439 and drifted back to $1414 in early European trade this morning (Friday), for a net gain of…
An instinctive free-trader, Boris Johnson, is almost certain to be elected as the next UK Prime Minister. His immediate mission will be to extricate the UK from the EU. If he does that successfully, his next task will…
Gold has finally broken out of the multi-year base it had been forming, as can be seen on the following chart. When $1,365 was hurdled, goldbugs around the world started rejoicing, having achieved what they had been…