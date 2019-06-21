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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Breakout!

The moment gold bugs have been waiting for happened this week, with gold breaking higher out of its three-year consolidation on the upside. In European trade this morning, gold was up $47 from last Friday’s close at…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Financial War Escalates

Behind the scenes, the financial war between America and China is escalating dangerously into a war to secure global financial resources. At a time of growing liquidation of dollar assets by foreigners, the US…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold trying to break out…

Gold performed strongly this week, rising $15 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1355 in European morning trade today. Gold’s strong performance is dragging a seemingly reluctant silver up from mid-week lows for a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold Breaks Through

This week has seen a dramatic extension of a rally in gold which started in earnest on 30 May. In the seven trading sessions since the 29 May, the gold price has risen over $50 to trade at $1333 in European trade today…

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Alasdair Macleod

Forget velocity of money circulation

If there is one concept that illustrates the difference between a top-down macro-economic approach and the reality of everyday life it is the velocity of circulation of money. Compare the following statements: “The…

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Alasdair Macleod

Interest rates, time-preference and gold

The interest rate fallacy There is a widespread assumption that interest rates represent the cost of borrowing money. In the narrow sense that it is a rate paid by a borrower, this is true. Monetary policy planners…

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Alasdair Macleod

Brexit – Theresa May’s final act

Brexit has been a long, drawn-out saga. But finally, Theresa May’s indecision appears to be coming to an end. She has finally been cornered in a tragic opera with more twists and turns than Wagner’s Ring Cycle. May’s…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver diverge

Gold and silver were more volatile this week, but they appear to be going their separate ways. Gold was up a dollar from last Friday’s close in European morning trade today (17 May), while silver was down 25 cents at…

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