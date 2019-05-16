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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Post-tariff considerations

President Trump has declared he will extend tariffs of 25% on all America’s imports of Chinese goods. China is responding with tariff increases of its own. The consequences of this action and reaction will be to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Volatility drops

This week, gold traded in a very narrow range, up $6 from last Friday’s close at $1285 in European morning trade. Silver drifted lower, losing 15 cents on the week to $14.79 on the same time scale. Comex volume in gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

In praise of Hayek’s masterwork o

Friedrich von Hayek first published The Road to Serfdom in 1944. His book was subsequently popularised by a condensed version in The Reader’s Digest. This article re-examines Hayek’s theme in the context of today’s…

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Alasdair Macleod

Cyber wars and all that

Behind the Huawei story, we must not forget there is a wider financial war being waged by America against China and Russia. Stories about China’s banks being short of dollars are incorrect: the shortage is of inward…

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Alasdair Macleod

The US Government Debt Crisis

This article explains why the US Government is ensnared in a debt trap from which there is no escape. Its finances are spiralling out of control. In the context of a rapidly slowing global economy, the budget deficit…

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Alasdair Macleod

Nearly Everyone Is a Socialist Now

The expansionary phase of the global economy is almost certainly ending. A combination of excessive debt and trade protectionism is likely to become economically and politically destabilising. If, as seems increasingly…

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