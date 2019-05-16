President Trump has declared he will extend tariffs of 25% on all America’s imports of Chinese goods. China is responding with tariff increases of its own. The consequences of this action and reaction will be to…
This week, gold traded in a very narrow range, up $6 from last Friday’s close at $1285 in European morning trade. Silver drifted lower, losing 15 cents on the week to $14.79 on the same time scale. Comex volume in gold…
Friedrich von Hayek first published The Road to Serfdom in 1944. His book was subsequently popularised by a condensed version in The Reader’s Digest. This article re-examines Hayek’s theme in the context of today’s…
Gold and silver sold off this week, becoming heavily oversold in the process. Gold lost $15 on the week to trade at $1271 in early European trade today (Friday) and silver 46 cents to $14.64 over the same time-scale.…
Behind the Huawei story, we must not forget there is a wider financial war being waged by America against China and Russia. Stories about China’s banks being short of dollars are incorrect: the shortage is of inward…
From last Friday’s close gold recovered slightly after last week’s sell-off, gaining $7 at $1283 by early European trade this morning. Silver was up three cents at $15.04 over the same time period. Trading was generally…
This article explains why the US Government is ensnared in a debt trap from which there is no escape. Its finances are spiralling out of control. In the context of a rapidly slowing global economy, the budget deficit…
Gold drifted lower in pre-Easter trade, while silver held steady. Gold lost $16 by noon today EST (Thursday) from last Friday’s close to trade at $1274, and silver gained two cents at $14.99 over the same timescale. On…
The expansionary phase of the global economy is almost certainly ending. A combination of excessive debt and trade protectionism is likely to become economically and politically destabilising. If, as seems increasingly…
According to the World Gold Council, central banks added 51 tonnes to their reserves in February, adding to their 41 tonnes net purchases in January. It’s not just Russia and China, with one-fifth of central banks…