Life in the world of gold bullion is full of mysteries. Each mystery is like a straw in the wind, which individually means little, but tempting us to speculate there’s a greater meaning behind it all. Yes, there is a…
Following last week’s expiry of gold’s April contract on Comex, the price has been subdued, at one point yesterday dipping to test the $1280 level before recovering about $12. In early European trade this morning…
GDP is hyped-up to be an all-important measure of economic activity. It does not measure economic activity, instead recording meaningless money-totals spent in unsound currency over a given period. A bad statistic such…
Precious metals lost ground this week in a disorderly run-off of the April gold contract on Comex. From last Friday’s close, gold was down $34 at $1288 in early-morning European trade this morning (Friday), and silver…
Why is it that no one defends free markets, and socialism, despite all the evidence of its failures, comes back again and again? Unsurprisingly, the answer lies in politics, which have always led to a boom-bust cycle of…
Gold and silver continued to rally this week, consolidating after the sharp dip earlier this month. In European morning trade today, gold was priced at $1313, up $10 from last Friday’s close. Silver was up 20 cents to…
Note: this article is not and must not be construed as investment advice. It is analysis based purely on economic theory and empirical evidence. The global economic outlook is deteriorating. Government borrowing in the…
This week, gold and silver consolidated at established support levels after their recent slide, having recently tested the $1350 and $16.20 respective supply levels. In European trade this morning (Friday) gold was…
Introduction and summary The monetary, financial and political weaknesses of the EU are about to be exposed by the forthcoming global credit crisis. This article assumes the combination of end of credit cycle dynamics…
Gold and silver’s sell-off stabilised this week after their recent unsuccessful challenge at overhead supply at $1350 and $16.20 respectively. The previous Friday gold lost $20 to $1293 and fell a further $12 at the…