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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Golden Straws In The Wind

Life in the world of gold bullion is full of mysteries. Each mystery is like a straw in the wind, which individually means little, but tempting us to speculate there’s a greater meaning behind it all. Yes, there is a…

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Alasdair Macleod

GDP-B doesn’t cut it either

GDP is hyped-up to be an all-important measure of economic activity. It does not measure economic activity, instead recording meaningless money-totals spent in unsound currency over a given period. A bad statistic such…

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Alasdair Macleod

In Defence of Free Markets

Why is it that no one defends free markets, and socialism, despite all the evidence of its failures, comes back again and again? Unsurprisingly, the answer lies in politics, which have always led to a boom-bust cycle of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold - preparing for the next move

Note: this article is not and must not be construed as investment advice. It is analysis based purely on economic theory and empirical evidence. The global economic outlook is deteriorating. Government borrowing in the…

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Alasdair Macleod

EU monetary and economic failures

Introduction and summary The monetary, financial and political weaknesses of the EU are about to be exposed by the forthcoming global credit crisis. This article assumes the combination of end of credit cycle dynamics…

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