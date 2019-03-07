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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs suffer option expiry

Gold and silver lost ground this week under the influence of options expiry on Comex. Gold fell $19 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1308 in early European trade this morning (Friday, 1 March) and silver lost 40…

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Alasdair Macleod

FMQ Update

The fiat money quantity is comprised of fiat money both in circulation and available for circulation, being parked at the central bank in the form of the reserves of depository institutions. The expansion of US$ FMQ…

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Alasdair Macleod

The return to a gold exchange standard

This article makes the obvious point that a return to a gold standard is the only way nations can contain the interest cost of servicing debt, given the alternative is inflationist policies that can only lead to far…

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Alasdair Macleod

Currencies threatened by a credit crisis

In this article I draw attention to the similarities between the current economic situation and that of 1929, and the threat to today’s unbacked currencies. There is the coincidence of trade protectionism with the top…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Overbought PMs pausing

This week, precious metals consolidated their bull run with a dip back to test previous supply levels, which have now become potential support. Having become overbought, this is healthy. Gold lost $6 on the week by…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why Monetary Easing Will Fail

The major economies have slowed suddenly in the last two or three months, prompting a change of tack in the monetary policies of central banks. The same old tired, failing inflationist responses are being lined up,…

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