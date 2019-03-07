The explanation for the sudden halt in global economic growth is found in the coincidence of peak credit combining with trade protectionism. The history of economic downturns points to a rerun of the 1929-32 period, but…
Gold and silver lost ground this week under the influence of options expiry on Comex. Gold fell $19 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1308 in early European trade this morning (Friday, 1 March) and silver lost 40…
The fiat money quantity is comprised of fiat money both in circulation and available for circulation, being parked at the central bank in the form of the reserves of depository institutions. The expansion of US$ FMQ…
Gold rose strongly towards the $1350 supply level, before backing off on Wednesday afternoon EST on the FOMC statement. From last Friday’s close, gold was up a net $1 at $1322 by early European trade this morning,…
Goldmoney’s leadership team - Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod, John Butler and Stefan Wieler were joined by a special guest, Ned Naylor-Leyland of Merian Global Investors at the Royal Society in London on…
This article makes the obvious point that a return to a gold standard is the only way nations can contain the interest cost of servicing debt, given the alternative is inflationist policies that can only lead to far…
Gold and silver had another week of consolidation, with gold up $3.00 at $1317.50 from last Friday’s close in morning European trade. Silver however, lost 12 cents to stand at $15.70. This week’s headline chart has been…
In this article I draw attention to the similarities between the current economic situation and that of 1929, and the threat to today’s unbacked currencies. There is the coincidence of trade protectionism with the top…
This week, precious metals consolidated their bull run with a dip back to test previous supply levels, which have now become potential support. Having become overbought, this is healthy. Gold lost $6 on the week by…
The major economies have slowed suddenly in the last two or three months, prompting a change of tack in the monetary policies of central banks. The same old tired, failing inflationist responses are being lined up,…