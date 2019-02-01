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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: $1300 breakthrough for gold

Gold and silver performed strongly this week improving on Friday’s sharp gains. As our headline chart shows, gold is back to the January 2018 level, while silver still has some catching up to do. Last Friday, gold rose…

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Alasdair Macleod

Ten Factors To Look For In Gold In 2019

The following is a list of the ten most important factors likely to affect gold in 2019. I have grouped them under two broad headings, economic developments, and factors affecting gold itself. Possible economic…

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Alasdair Macleod

Trump’s trade tantrum triggers slump

Abstract For decades, Western governments have been pursuing a policy of transferring wealth from the public to themselves, their licensed banks and the banks’ favoured customers by means of interest rate suppression…

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Alasdair Macleod

Crypto Credibility

Last Monday, there was a striking headline in the Daily Telegraph : “Russia looks to bitcoin to soften effects of US Sanctions”. The immediate impact on bitcoin’s price was minimal, though it did rise 4.2% later in the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: US$ breaking down

Gold and silver consolidated their recent gains this week, with gold up $7 at $1292.50 in European morning trade today (Friday), and silver unchanged at $15.70. As I pointed out last week there is notional supply of…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Tragedy Of The Euro

After two decades, the euro’s minders look set to drive the Eurozone into deep trouble. December was the last month of the ECB’s monthly purchases of government debt. A softening global economy will increase government…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold challenges $1300

Gold and silver rallied in a quiet week which straddled the year-end. Gold rose $11 by morning trade in Europe from last Friday’s close to $1292, and silver by 30 cents to $15.70 over the same time frame. This week’s…

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