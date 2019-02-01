Gold and silver performed strongly this week improving on Friday’s sharp gains. As our headline chart shows, gold is back to the January 2018 level, while silver still has some catching up to do. Last Friday, gold rose…
In my last article I used a proven accounting identity to show that the end result of President Trump’s trade tariffs would be to increase the trade deficit, assuming there is no change in the savings rate. The savings…
The following is a list of the ten most important factors likely to affect gold in 2019. I have grouped them under two broad headings, economic developments, and factors affecting gold itself. Possible economic…
After failing to break the $1300 level, gold backed off to find support at $1280, and silver dutifully eased as well. From last Friday’s close, after an $11 fall that day gold traded sideways to end up $1 higher on the…
Abstract For decades, Western governments have been pursuing a policy of transferring wealth from the public to themselves, their licensed banks and the banks’ favoured customers by means of interest rate suppression…
Both gold and silver are still consolidating recent gains. Gold this week has sold off a little in European morning trade to lose $2 on the week at $1285.50, and silver is down 15 cents at $15.46. As can be seen in our…
Last Monday, there was a striking headline in the Daily Telegraph : “Russia looks to bitcoin to soften effects of US Sanctions”. The immediate impact on bitcoin’s price was minimal, though it did rise 4.2% later in the…
Gold and silver consolidated their recent gains this week, with gold up $7 at $1292.50 in European morning trade today (Friday), and silver unchanged at $15.70. As I pointed out last week there is notional supply of…
After two decades, the euro’s minders look set to drive the Eurozone into deep trouble. December was the last month of the ECB’s monthly purchases of government debt. A softening global economy will increase government…
Gold and silver rallied in a quiet week which straddled the year-end. Gold rose $11 by morning trade in Europe from last Friday’s close to $1292, and silver by 30 cents to $15.70 over the same time frame. This week’s…