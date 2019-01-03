This article looks at prospective supply and demand factors for financial assets in the New Year and beyond. Investors should take into account money flowing into and out of financial assets as well as stock flows,…
Gold and silver continued to rally this week in thin trade, interrupted by the Christmas holiday, with some markets shut on 26 December as well. Gold gained $21 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1276.50 in early…
Those of us who closely follow the credit cycle should not be surprised by the current slide in equity markets. It was going to happen anyway. The timing had recently become apparent as well, and in early August I was…
Gold broke above the $1250 supply level on Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s interest rate rise this week but was then sold down on the announcement. However, on the following day gold rose to a peak $1266 before Comex…
Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. -Macbeth Our limited time, our brief candle as Shakespeare’s Macbeth had it earlier in the soliloquy…
Comex volumes for gold and silver have dropped off significantly this week, almost as if Christmas trading arrived early this year. The dwindling band of bulls suffered minor pain, with gold drifted $10 lower from last…
This article is an overview of the principal factors likely to drive the gold price in 2019. It looks at the global factors that have developed in 2018 for both gold and the dollar, how geopolitics are likely to evolve,…
Gold and silver closed higher on the week in European trade this morning (Friday). Gold was up $18 at $1240.00, and silver up 35 cents at $14.51. The week saw very quiet trading in both contracts, partly due to US…
I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right…
Gold and silver are marginally lower on the week in early morning trade in London, with gold at $1223 and silver at $14.26. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, prices dipped lower, but recovered later on Wednesday. An…