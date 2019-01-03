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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Markets are all about flows

This article looks at prospective supply and demand factors for financial assets in the New Year and beyond. Investors should take into account money flowing into and out of financial assets as well as stock flows,…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Arrival Of The Credit Crisis

Those of us who closely follow the credit cycle should not be surprised by the current slide in equity markets. It was going to happen anyway. The timing had recently become apparent as well, and in early August I was…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold breaks above $1250

Gold broke above the $1250 supply level on Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s interest rate rise this week but was then sold down on the announcement. However, on the following day gold rose to a peak $1266 before Comex…

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Alasdair Macleod

Time Is Money, Money Is Time

Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. -Macbeth Our limited time, our brief candle as Shakespeare’s Macbeth had it earlier in the soliloquy…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Quiet pre-Christmas trade

Comex volumes for gold and silver have dropped off significantly this week, almost as if Christmas trading arrived early this year. The dwindling band of bulls suffered minor pain, with gold drifted $10 lower from last…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold - A Perfect Storm For 2019

This article is an overview of the principal factors likely to drive the gold price in 2019. It looks at the global factors that have developed in 2018 for both gold and the dollar, how geopolitics are likely to evolve,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold up, stocks slide

Gold and silver closed higher on the week in European trade this morning (Friday). Gold was up $18 at $1240.00, and silver up 35 cents at $14.51. The week saw very quiet trading in both contracts, partly due to US…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why China should remove all trade tariffs

I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right…

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