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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Brexit – where to from here?

The deal has been agreed, subject to Parliament. Mrs May now has the uphill task of selling the deal to MPs. The overwhelming majority who have expressed an opinion including both Remainers and Brexiteers have condemned…

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Alasdair Macleod

G20 and the financial war

This weekend, the G20 nations meet at Buenos Aires. The most important issue will be America’s use of trade policy, ostensibly to bring an end to China’s unfair trade practices. Rather, it could mark a significant…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why interest rates are rising long-term

There are growing expectations that the current cycle of rising interest rates will result in a deflationary recession. While a credit crisis is increasingly likely to evolve in the coming months, it is a highly…

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Roy Sebag

Jewelry Worth its Weight in Gold

Gold Gold has fascinated the human imagination from time immemorial. Since at least the advent of writing, humans and human cooperative systems–which is to say “economies”–have revered and valued gold for its natural…

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Alasdair Macleod

The psychology of systemic consensus

We are all too familiar with established views rejecting change. It has nothing to do with the facts. Officialdom’s mind is often firmly closed to all reason on the big issues. To appreciate why we must understand the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Mid-terms and USD dominate

Precious metals were lower in quiet trade this week, which was dominated by the mid-term elections and a strong dollar. Gold was down $12 from last Friday’s close at $1220 in early European morning trade today (Friday)…

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Alasdair Macleod

Prices When Gold Is Money

We are getting ahead of ourselves here. Gold does not circulate as money – yet. It might never do so. Perhaps the end of government currency, fiat money imposed on us by government laws, may never be replaced by what…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Option Shenanigans

Aside from a sharp dip on Wednesday, gold and silver have ended up more or less unchanged on the week. Gold was $1231, and silver up slightly at $14.78 at midday European time this morning (Friday). There is a firm…

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