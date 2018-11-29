The deal has been agreed, subject to Parliament. Mrs May now has the uphill task of selling the deal to MPs. The overwhelming majority who have expressed an opinion including both Remainers and Brexiteers have condemned…
This weekend, the G20 nations meet at Buenos Aires. The most important issue will be America’s use of trade policy, ostensibly to bring an end to China’s unfair trade practices. Rather, it could mark a significant…
The US’s Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday has thinned Comex markets, though volume figures for gold have held up reasonably well. Doubtless, this is due to the December contract running off the board. In early European…
There are growing expectations that the current cycle of rising interest rates will result in a deflationary recession. While a credit crisis is increasingly likely to evolve in the coming months, it is a highly…
Gold Gold has fascinated the human imagination from time immemorial. Since at least the advent of writing, humans and human cooperative systems–which is to say “economies”–have revered and valued gold for its natural…
After a torrid Monday and Tuesday when gold tested the $1200 level and silver $14.00, precious metals rallied to close up on the week by early trade European-time this morning (Friday to Friday). Gold is up a net $6 at…
We are all too familiar with established views rejecting change. It has nothing to do with the facts. Officialdom’s mind is often firmly closed to all reason on the big issues. To appreciate why we must understand the…
Precious metals were lower in quiet trade this week, which was dominated by the mid-term elections and a strong dollar. Gold was down $12 from last Friday’s close at $1220 in early European morning trade today (Friday)…
We are getting ahead of ourselves here. Gold does not circulate as money – yet. It might never do so. Perhaps the end of government currency, fiat money imposed on us by government laws, may never be replaced by what…
Aside from a sharp dip on Wednesday, gold and silver have ended up more or less unchanged on the week. Gold was $1231, and silver up slightly at $14.78 at midday European time this morning (Friday). There is a firm…