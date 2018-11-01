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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

China’s monetary policy must change

The next credit crisis poses a major challenge to China’s manufacturing-based economy, because higher global and yuan interest rates are bound to have a devastating effect on Chinese business models and foreign consumer…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Pushing at the upper boundary

The bear squeeze continues, with the gold price now looking to break out of a bullish rising wedge pattern. Today (Friday), in early morning trade London time, gold was trading at $1237, up $11 from last Friday’s close.…

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Alasdair Macleod

The biggest of big pictures

I have had a request from Mrs Macleod to write down in simple terms what on earth is going on in the world, and why is it that I think gold is so important in this context. She-who-must-be-obeyed does not fully share my…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bullion bought on the dip

Gold consolidated its recent upward move this week. From last Friday’s close, it was unchanged at $1227 in early European trade this morning (Friday). Silver was down cents at $14.62. The last Commitment of Traders…

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Alasdair Macleod

How Gibson’s paradox has been buried

Until the 1970s, all recorded history showed that bond yields were tied to the general price level, not the rate of price inflation as commonly believed. However, since then, the statistics say this is no longer the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Credit Cycle Is On The Turn

We are on the verge of moving into an era of high interest rates, so markets will behave differently from any time since the early-1980s. There are enough similarities with the post-Bretton Woods era of the 1970s to…

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