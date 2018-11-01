The next credit crisis poses a major challenge to China’s manufacturing-based economy, because higher global and yuan interest rates are bound to have a devastating effect on Chinese business models and foreign consumer…
The bear squeeze continues, with the gold price now looking to break out of a bullish rising wedge pattern. Today (Friday), in early morning trade London time, gold was trading at $1237, up $11 from last Friday’s close.…
I have had a request from Mrs Macleod to write down in simple terms what on earth is going on in the world, and why is it that I think gold is so important in this context. She-who-must-be-obeyed does not fully share my…
Gold consolidated its recent upward move this week. From last Friday’s close, it was unchanged at $1227 in early European trade this morning (Friday). Silver was down cents at $14.62. The last Commitment of Traders…
Until the 1970s, all recorded history showed that bond yields were tied to the general price level, not the rate of price inflation as commonly believed. However, since then, the statistics say this is no longer the…
The period of consolidation for gold and silver appeared to have come to a dramatic end yesterday (Thursday) in heavy futures volume, with gold rising $30 and silver by thirty cents. There was more than a touch of bear…
We are on the verge of moving into an era of high interest rates, so markets will behave differently from any time since the early-1980s. There are enough similarities with the post-Bretton Woods era of the 1970s to…
This week, gold rose slightly on balance, while silver maintained its climb out of a deep pit. In early-morning European trade today (Friday) gold was trading at $1199, up $7 from last Friday’s close. Silver was…
This article exposes the false economic concepts behind GDP, which is only the visible tip of a large iceberg of economic deceit. Describing an increase in GDP as economic growth owes its meagre validity to imprecise…
This week, as was widely expected, the Fed raised it Fed Funds Rate by 0.25% to a target range of 2 to 2.5 per cent. Gold lost $18 following the announcement by yesterday’s close, having traded sideways on Monday and…