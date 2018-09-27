Last thing I remember, I was Running for the door I had to find the passage back to the place where I was before “Relax” said the night man, “We are programmed to receive. You can check out any time you like, But you…
The rally from recent lows continued, with gold up $14 from last Friday’s close in mid-morning European trade today (Friday) at $1208. Over the same timescale, silver gained 34 cents to $14.40. Both metals remain…
We are following the road to perdition There is increasing awareness that another financial crisis is in the offing, and, of course, everyone has an opinion as to what will trigger it and what form it will take. But…
Gold and silver were on hold this week, as paper markets in precious metals simply moved sideways. Gold recovered $10 from last Friday’s close by early morning European trade today (Friday) at $1206. Silver was up four…
Introduction and summary It is now possible to pencil in how the next credit crisis is likely to develop. At its centre is an overvalued dollar over-owned by foreigners, puffed up on speculative flows driven by interest…
In a trading week shortened by North America’s Labor Day, gold continued its recent consolidation, while silver weakened towards its recent lows. In early European trading this morning, gold was unchanged from last…
Members of the American libertarian movement, particularly extremist preppers, are often associated with a belief that a complete breakdown in society is the only outcome from government economic policies and will lead…
This week, gold and silver consolidated a recovery from oversold conditions that, in gold’s case, have never been seen before. In early European trade this morning, gold traded at $1206, unchanged on the week, while…
We appear to be at a turning point not only for the dollar, but for all commodity markets, including precious metals, as well. The dollar has yet to reflect properly the enormous monetary expansion of recent years, and…
In the third part of this report we are putting our gold price framework to use. Having identified longer-dated energy prices and real-interest rate expectations as the main drivers for gold prices, we conclude that…