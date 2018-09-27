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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Hong Kong and the road to recovery

We are following the road to perdition There is increasing awareness that another financial crisis is in the offing, and, of course, everyone has an opinion as to what will trigger it and what form it will take. But…

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Alasdair Macleod

The dollar is central to the next crisis

Introduction and summary It is now possible to pencil in how the next credit crisis is likely to develop. At its centre is an overvalued dollar over-owned by foreigners, puffed up on speculative flows driven by interest…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Pause For Labor Day

In a trading week shortened by North America’s Labor Day, gold continued its recent consolidation, while silver weakened towards its recent lows. In early European trading this morning, gold was unchanged from last…

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Alasdair Macleod

Apocalypse, Or Not?

Members of the American libertarian movement, particularly extremist preppers, are often associated with a belief that a complete breakdown in society is the only outcome from government economic policies and will lead…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Record Oversold For Gold

This week, gold and silver consolidated a recovery from oversold conditions that, in gold’s case, have never been seen before. In early European trade this morning, gold traded at $1206, unchanged on the week, while…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Dollar, Commodities & Inflation

We appear to be at a turning point not only for the dollar, but for all commodity markets, including precious metals, as well. The dollar has yet to reflect properly the enormous monetary expansion of recent years, and…

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