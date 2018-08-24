At last, a short-term bottom for gold and silver seems to be forming. This week saw a sharp bounce from record oversold levels, followed by a mid-week pause. In early European trade this morning (Friday), gold was up a…
Most people are aware that historically there have been speculative bubbles. Some of them can even name a few – the South Sea bubble, tulips, and more recently dot-coms. Some historians can go even further, quoting the…
Gold and silver prices crashed this week as financial money flowed into the dollar. Gold was down $35 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1178in early European trade this morning (Friday), and silver was down 60 cents…
This week’s collapse of the Turkish lira has dominated the headlines, and it is widely reported that this and other emerging market currencies are in trouble because of the withdrawal of dollar liquidity. There are huge…
Gold and silver continued recent weakness, with prices stuck in a narrow trading range. Gold Was down $5 in European trade this morning (Friday) from the previous Friday’s close at $1210. Silver is up six cents over the…
While there is no starting-pistol that tells us the final phase of the credit cycle leading into the next credit crisis has actually begun, nearly all the signs point to it being the case for the US economy. There are…
Gold and silver lost further ground this week, as the dollar rallied back above the 95 level on its trade weighted index. As our headline chart shows, both metals have made a clear break below the important low…
The father of modern macroeconomics was Keynes. Before Keynes there were macro considerations, which were firmly grounded in human action, the personal preferences and choices exercised by individuals in the context of…
The bears continued to dominate precious metals futures this week, and the shorts in the managed money category on Comex stood at a record at the last Commitment of Traders Report, dated 17 th July. This week gold and…
Summary In this article I point to the pressures on the Fed to moderate monetary policy, but that will only affect the timing of the next cyclical credit crisis. That is going to happen anyway, triggered by the Fed or…