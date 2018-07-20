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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Teddy-bear’s picnic

The bears have been feasting on the bones of the bulls this week, enjoying a sell-off in precious metals, that has been echoed in commodities generally. Gold fell a net $18 between last Friday’s close and early European…

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Alasdair Macleod

State or Individual?

The most important question faced by the human race is almost never addressed in modern times: which should be the master, the state over the individual or the individual over the state? It is particularly relevant…

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Alasdair Macleod

Trump’s Whirlwind European Tour

Tonight (Thursday) President Trump comes to Britain on a much-anticipated visit. The political situation in Washington is very different from when Mrs May last visited. In Washington, President Trump appears to have…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflation Rearing Its Ugly Head

The world of finance and investment, as always, faces many uncertainties. The US economy is booming, say some, and others warn that money supply growth has slowed, raising fears of impending deflation. We fret about the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Sell-Off Completed?

Gold and silver sold off this week, and as shown in our headline chart, have lost nearly all the gains made since the last major turning point on 11 December 2017. Gold at its low yesterday was within $9 of that low,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Irrational Beliefs Are Ruling Markets

To understand the consequences of the credit cycle, we must dismiss pure opinion, and examine the evidence rationally. This article assesses the fate of the dollar on the next credit crisis, a subject of increasing…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Sell-off ahead of the Q2 end

Gold and silver fell heavily on good Comex volumes last Friday and continued to drift lower over the course of this week. From last Friday’s close, gold is down a further $10 at $1270 in morning trade in New York, and…

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