The Western media was incredulous. The Donald had disregarded diplomacy, scuttled out of the G7 meeting in Canada without endorsing the G7 agreement, and ended up shaking hands with a previously avowed enemy in…
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee raised the Fed Funds Rate to a target of between 1.755 and 2% and raised its expectation of an average rate for 2019 from 2.9% to 3.1%. Chairman Powell described the US…
Regular readers of Goldmoney’s Insights should be aware by now that the cycle of business activity is fuelled by monetary policy, and that the periodic booms and slumps experienced since monetary policy has been used in…
Base metals have perked up this week, which on top of earlier rises places copper up 5% in the last thirty days. Lead is up 10%, zinc is up 5% in the last month and nickel is up 40% in the last six months. These…
The EU as a political construction is in a state of terminal decay. We know this for one reason and one reason alone: its core principle is the state is superior to its people. A system of government can only work over…
Gold and silver range-traded this week with no discernible direction. By early European trade this morning (Friday) gold had drifted $2 dollars lower to trade at $1399.5, and silver 3 cents lower at $16.45. On Comex,…
There is a quiet revolution taking place in the monetary vacuum that’s developing on the back of the erosion of the dollar’s hegemony. It is perhaps too early to call what’s happening to the dollar the beginning of its…
Building on our proprietary energy-proof-of-value gold price framework, we a) present an improved gold price model; b) provide an in-depth analysis of the energy exposure of the cost structure in gold mining and; c)…
On Monday, the recent sell-off halted, with gold testing $1282.5, but silver held well above its lows of last week. By early European trade this morning (Friday), gold was up a net $23 at $1305 from last Friday’s close,…
Most of us are aware of the inflationary pressures in the major economies, that so far are proving somewhat latent in the non-financial sector. But some central banks are on the alert as well, notably the Federal…