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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Singapore, Trade and Geopolitics

The Western media was incredulous. The Donald had disregarded diplomacy, scuttled out of the G7 meeting in Canada without endorsing the G7 agreement, and ended up shaking hands with a previously avowed enemy in…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Fed Raises FFR to 2%

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee raised the Fed Funds Rate to a target of between 1.755 and 2% and raised its expectation of an average rate for 2019 from 2.9% to 3.1%. Chairman Powell described the US…

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Alasdair Macleod

Living Dangerously

Regular readers of Goldmoney’s Insights should be aware by now that the cycle of business activity is fuelled by monetary policy, and that the periodic booms and slumps experienced since monetary policy has been used in…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Base Metals Support Silver

Base metals have perked up this week, which on top of earlier rises places copper up 5% in the last thirty days. Lead is up 10%, zinc is up 5% in the last month and nickel is up 40% in the last six months. These…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Gently Rotting Debt-Ridden EU

The EU as a political construction is in a state of terminal decay. We know this for one reason and one reason alone: its core principle is the state is superior to its people. A system of government can only work over…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold’s Monetary Rehabilitation

There is a quiet revolution taking place in the monetary vacuum that’s developing on the back of the erosion of the dollar’s hegemony. It is perhaps too early to call what’s happening to the dollar the beginning of its…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Relevance Of Hayek’s Triangle Today

Most of us are aware of the inflationary pressures in the major economies, that so far are proving somewhat latent in the non-financial sector. But some central banks are on the alert as well, notably the Federal…

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