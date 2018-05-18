This week saw gold and silver prices slide, and in the case of gold, concrete support at $1300 was breeched. Silver has held up better, even recovering slightly while gold remained under pressure. In early European…
It is a matter of personal interest that it was my uncle, Iain Macleod, who invented the term stagflation shortly before he was appointed shadow chancellor in 1965 i . It is no longer used in its original context. From…
LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR CRUDE OIL IS INCREASINGLY BULLISH OPECs 2016 shift back to its former strategy has led to a sharp decline in global inventories and a rally in spot prices. It has also reintroduced the problem that…
Gold and silver refuse to sink below their established lower consolidation levels, despite dollar strength. As can be seen in our headline chart, silver has enjoyed a decent bounce since 1 May, and gold has held firm at…
It seems extraordinary that in defiance of all factual history and philosophical knowledge anyone should celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Karl Marx. More than anyone, through wrong-headed ideas, he bears…
This week, gold and silver traded lower ahead of the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday. As widely expected, there was no change in the target for the Fed Funds Rate, which will probably be raised a quarter point in…
Artificial intelligence (AI) is seen as both a boon and a threat. It uses our personal data to influence our lives without us realising it. It is used by social media to draw our attention to things we are interested in…
After the excitement last week, when silver suddenly enjoyed a bear squeeze briefly pushing it into $17.30 territory, gold and silver returned to their humdrum consolidation phase. This week, gold fell $17 to trade at…
The debates about Brexit and President Trump’s trade machinations have demonstrated the blindness of otherwise intelligent people to the Law of Comparative Advantage. Let me attempt a contemporary definition: “The Law…
Having performed indifferently since the price fell in late January, the silver price suddenly broke out of its torpor with a 45-cent rise on Wednesday and peaked intraday yesterday at $17.36. Gold is still confined…