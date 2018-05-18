Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Sell-Off In Gold

This week saw gold and silver prices slide, and in the case of gold, concrete support at $1300 was breeched. Silver has held up better, even recovering slightly while gold remained under pressure. In early European…

Read the article

Stefan Wieler

Crude Oil – The Next 5 Years

LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR CRUDE OIL IS INCREASINGLY BULLISH OPECs 2016 shift back to its former strategy has led to a sharp decline in global inventories and a rally in spot prices. It has also reintroduced the problem that…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The Worst Man In Modern History

It seems extraordinary that in defiance of all factual history and philosophical knowledge anyone should celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Karl Marx. More than anyone, through wrong-headed ideas, he bears…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: FOMC Minutes Mark The Low

This week, gold and silver traded lower ahead of the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday. As widely expected, there was no change in the target for the Fed Funds Rate, which will probably be raised a quarter point in…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Back In Consolidation Zone

After the excitement last week, when silver suddenly enjoyed a bear squeeze briefly pushing it into $17.30 territory, gold and silver returned to their humdrum consolidation phase. This week, gold fell $17 to trade at…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Law of Comparative Advantage

The debates about Brexit and President Trump’s trade machinations have demonstrated the blindness of otherwise intelligent people to the Law of Comparative Advantage. Let me attempt a contemporary definition: “The Law…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver Is The Star

Having performed indifferently since the price fell in late January, the silver price suddenly broke out of its torpor with a 45-cent rise on Wednesday and peaked intraday yesterday at $17.36. Gold is still confined…

Read the article