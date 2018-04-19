Since the advent of nineteenth century socialism, politicians and economists in the centre ground have argued for a balanced approach, where vital services are provided by the state, and capitalism is left to provide…
Silver prices are trading almost 25% below the values predicted by our price model. This is the largest downside deviation we have seen in over 25 years. We believe this is the result of massive short selling in the…
After inching better on Monday and Tuesday, gold and silver finally made a break for it on Wednesday in good volume on Comex, with gold peaking at $1365 intraday, and silver at $16.87. Those of us watching gold’s…
“Naïve inflationism demands an increase in the quantity of money without suspecting that this will diminish the purchasing power of the money.” ― Ludwig von mises, The Theory of Money and Credit It is hardly surprising…
Over the week, gold and silver ended up little changed, having rallied strongly on Monday, and drifted thereafter. Gold was unchanged from last Friday’s close to stand at $1325 in early European trade this morning, and…
"Naturally, the smooth termination of the gold-exchange standard, the restoration of the gold standard, and supplemental and interim measures that might be called for, in particular with a view to organizing…
After last week’s sharp rally, gold and silver failed to follow through this week ahead of the quarter-end. Gold lost $24 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1324 in morning trade in Europe today (Thursday) and silver…
"There can be little doubt that the introduction of the yuan-denominated oil future has been a major strategic step for China." Regular readers of Goldmoney’s research will be aware that we were among the first to alert…
After drifting lower earlier this week, gold and silver got a boost from President Trump’s announcement of trade sanctions against China. Gold ended up by a net $25 at $1342 in early European trade this morning (Friday)…
Anyone who thinks democracy doesn’t matter may be in for a rude shock later this year, when we know the result of America’s mid-term elections. The Deep State is on course to take control of Congress. If this happens,…