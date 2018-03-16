After barely changing the week before, gold is $5 lower this week from last Friday’s close, to $1320 in early European trade this morning, and silver was 5 cents lower at $16.47. On Comex, silver remains in deeply…
The measure of a man's real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out. Lord Macaulay wrote this nearly two hundred years ago. His aphorism is particularly apposite of modern politicians, and…
This week saw an initial rally, followed by a pull-back, leaving gold and silver broadly unchanged from last Friday’s close. Gold was trading at $1319 in early European trade this morning (Friday), down $1 on the week,…
An overt trade war has commenced. President Trump has fired the starting gun, setting in motion an election promise, part of his Make America Great Again undertaking. It is a blow squarely aimed against China, costing…
Gold and silver sold off this week, with gold falling $11 from last Friday’s close to $1317 in early European trade this morning (Friday), and silver by $0.10 to $16.43 on the same time scale. At one point yesterday,…
In a recent article [i] I postulated that the dollar could lose all its purchasing power with a rapidity that will come as an unpleasant bombshell, even to those who already see inflation as society’s greatest problem…
It is common for financial pundits to categorize gold as just a commodity. It is not. Commodities generally have value only to the extent that they are effectively consumed either directly, or indirectly via various…
Gold and silver continued their consolidation of the last few weeks, becoming progressively less overbought in the process. Since last Friday’s close, gold was down $18 by early trade in Europe this morning, at $1329.…
“While it is the duty of the citizen to support the state, it is not the duty of the state to support the citizen” – President Grover Cleveland The point President Cleveland made back in the 1880s was that individuals…
The timing of any credit crisis is set by the rate at which the credit cycle progresses. People don’t think in terms of the credit cycle, wrongly believing it is a business cycle. The distinction is important, because a…